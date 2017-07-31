NoConfederate campaign prompts response from HBO

(CNN) HBO says it has "respect" for the "dialogue and concern" being voiced following the announcement of their upcoming drama "Confederate," but stands by the vision of the show's creators.

The network's statement came after a campaign from the creator of #OscarsSoWhite, April Reign, gained traction on Sunday night, following a targeted effort.

"Confederate" imagines what would have happened if Southern states successfully seceded from the Union during the Civil War and slavery continued to be practiced.

HBO has been on the defensive about the project since announcing it almost two weeks ago.

The series comes from "Game of Thrones" showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. Nichelle Tramble Spellman and Malcolm Spellman also executive produce.

