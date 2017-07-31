Breaking News

These popsicles are made from polluted water

By Jacopo Prisco, CNN

Updated 9:55 PM ET, Mon July 31, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Do not eat! These popsicles are made of polluted water -- including some vaguely identified chunks. They were created by three design students as part of their graduation project in Taiwan, to highlight the high level of pollution in their local water systems.
Photos: Polluted water popsicles
Do not eat! These popsicles are made of polluted water -- including some vaguely identified chunks. They were created by three design students as part of their graduation project in Taiwan, to highlight the high level of pollution in their local water systems.
Hide Caption
1 of 10
The students -- Hong Yi-chen, Guo Yi-hui, and Zheng Yu-di of the National Taiwan University of the Arts -- collected water samples from various locations in Taiwan and then froze them into popsicles. They later created resin replicas of the results, photographed here.
Photos: Polluted water popsicles
The students -- Hong Yi-chen, Guo Yi-hui, and Zheng Yu-di of the National Taiwan University of the Arts -- collected water samples from various locations in Taiwan and then froze them into popsicles. They later created resin replicas of the results, photographed here.
Hide Caption
2 of 10
&quot;The water comes from 100 different polluted water sources in Taiwan, ranging from rivers to ports to ditches,&quot; says Hong Yi-chen, one of the authors of the project.
Photos: Polluted water popsicles
"The water comes from 100 different polluted water sources in Taiwan, ranging from rivers to ports to ditches," says Hong Yi-chen, one of the authors of the project.
Hide Caption
3 of 10
Along with suspiciously colored waters (due to waste oil and industrial dye), the popsicles contain bugs, dirt, dead fish, cigarette butts, nets, oil and plastic waste in various forms, such as wrappers, bottle caps and packaging.
Photos: Polluted water popsicles
Along with suspiciously colored waters (due to waste oil and industrial dye), the popsicles contain bugs, dirt, dead fish, cigarette butts, nets, oil and plastic waste in various forms, such as wrappers, bottle caps and packaging.
Hide Caption
4 of 10
Around 90 percent of the solid waste in the popsicles is plastic. Each year, around 8 million metric tons of plastic waste are dumped into oceans and waterways -- the equivalent of a truckload every minute, according to the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www3.weforum.org/docs/WEF_The_New_Plastics_Economy.pdf&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;World Economic Forum&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: Polluted water popsicles
Around 90 percent of the solid waste in the popsicles is plastic. Each year, around 8 million metric tons of plastic waste are dumped into oceans and waterways -- the equivalent of a truckload every minute, according to the World Economic Forum.
Hide Caption
5 of 10
&quot;We had this idea because we believe clean water resources for everyone is a very important thing,&quot; says Hong Yi-chen.
Photos: Polluted water popsicles
"We had this idea because we believe clean water resources for everyone is a very important thing," says Hong Yi-chen.
Hide Caption
6 of 10
The students also designed 100 wrappers, one for each water source, and compiled a list of the supposed ingredients of each treat.
Photos: Polluted water popsicles
The students also designed 100 wrappers, one for each water source, and compiled a list of the supposed ingredients of each treat.
Hide Caption
7 of 10
The replicas were made using hard resin, but closely resemble the original popsicles.
Photos: Polluted water popsicles
The replicas were made using hard resin, but closely resemble the original popsicles.
Hide Caption
8 of 10
The original water samples used to create the ice popsicles.
Photos: Polluted water popsicles
The original water samples used to create the ice popsicles.
Hide Caption
9 of 10
The project has also been nominated for the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.goldenpin.org.tw/en/pgpnyd3vi.asp?PagNO=2&amp;WhtOdr=&amp;WhtSot=&amp;PcID=9&amp;SrhStrQue=&amp;SrhChkRev=0&amp;SrhChkQue=-1&amp;SrhSelSD=0&amp;SrhSelAES=-1&amp;SrhSelRDM=-1&amp;SrhSelOdr=-1&amp;SrhSelSot=-1&amp;PcIDYer=7&amp;fxdID=110&amp;Mde=V&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;2017 Young Pin Design award&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: Polluted water popsicles
The project has also been nominated for the 2017 Young Pin Design award.
Hide Caption
10 of 10
popsiclespopsicles6popsicles2popsicles3popsicles4popsicles51R4A887317264778_384128968636713_3337877867836578156_nIMG_593118358823_411894799193463_2295318248033818718_o

(CNN)They may seem appetizing at first, but you wouldn't want to take a bite: these popsicles are made of polluted water.

They are the creation of three design students from the National Taiwan University of the Arts, Hong Yi-chen, Guo Yi-hui, and Zheng Yu-di.
"The water comes from 100 different polluted water sources in Taiwan, ranging from rivers to ports to ditches," Hong Yi-chen told CNN.
Along with suspiciously colorful waters (due mostly to industrial dye), the popsicles contain bugs, dirt, dead fish, cigarette butts, nets, oil and plastic waste in various forms, such as wrappers, bottle caps and miscellaneous packaging.
    Born as a graduation project, "100% Polluted Water Popsicles" has captured the attention of the media and has been featured in several exhibitions in Taipei, including the Taipei World Trade Center's Young Designers Exhibition 2017.
    Read More
    "We had this idea because we believe clean water resources for everyone is a very important thing," said Hong.
    Around 90 percent of the solid waste in the popsicles is plastic. Each year, around 8 million metric tons of plastic waste are dumped into oceans and waterways -- the equivalent of a truckload every minute, according to the World Economic Forum.
    The treats are intentionally made to look appealing, and designed to convey the importance of pollution-free water through a sense of shock.
    For the exhibitions, the students recreated the original ice popsicles using resin: "The resin was only used for displaying them, because otherwise the popsicles would just melt when mounted on the wall. So we found a material that preserved the same look as the ice," explained Hong.
    They also designed custom packaging for each one, complete with the water source name and a list of, well, presumed ingredients.

    A post shared by Bebee (@bebeelai) on

    The project has also been nominated for the 2017 Young Pin Design award.