These popsicles are made from polluted water

(CNN) They may seem appetizing at first, but you wouldn't want to take a bite: these popsicles are made of polluted water.

They are the creation of three design students from the National Taiwan University of the Arts, Hong Yi-chen, Guo Yi-hui, and Zheng Yu-di.

"The water comes from 100 different polluted water sources in Taiwan, ranging from rivers to ports to ditches," Hong Yi-chen told CNN.

Along with suspiciously colorful waters (due mostly to industrial dye), the popsicles contain bugs, dirt, dead fish, cigarette butts, nets, oil and plastic waste in various forms, such as wrappers, bottle caps and miscellaneous packaging.

Read More