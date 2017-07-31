'Time for talk is over': US grapples for new approach on North Korea

Story highlights North Korea and the US have not had official talks for years

Washington has sought to bring pressure to bear on Pyongyang through Beijing

Hong Kong (CNN) Washington will not seek UN Security Council action following North Korea's latest missile test, according to US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, who says that the "the time for talk is over."

North Korea's test of a long-range missile Friday that could potentially hit major US cities drew condemnation from the US, China, Japan and South Korea, and calls for a rethinking in tactics toward Pyongyang, given the dramatic escalation in its capabilities.

North Korea "is already subject to numerous Security Council resolutions that they violate with impunity," Haley said Sunday.

It was a seemingly stark admission -- the US ambassador to the UN suggesting the North Korean crisis couldn't be solved through diplomatic channels in the Security Council.

Analysts said that Haley's comments publicly undermined the Security Council, which has been at the forefront of sanctions that have attempted to contain North Korea's nuclear and missile program, albeit with little success.