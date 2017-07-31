Bomb triggers battle at Iraq Embassy in Kabul; 2 workers die

(CNN) Two Afghan workers for the Iraqi Embassy in Kabul were killed Monday after gunmen launched an attack, officials said.

Najib Danish, a spokesman for the Afghan Interior Ministry, also said three police officers were wounded.

Danish said a suicide bomber blew up the gates at about 11:30 a.m.

Three gunmen entered the embassy's grounds and began firing.

Afghan residents run at the site of a suicide blast near Iraq's embassy in Kabul on July 31.

Afghan special forces were called in to engage the attackers, killing all of them after a battle lasting more than four hours.

