Bomb attack triggers four-hour battle at Iraq Embassy in Kabul

(CNN) Several gunmen were reported killed after they attacked the Iraqi Embassy in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, on Monday morning.

Najib Danish, a spokesman for Afghanistan's Interior Ministry, told CNN a suicide bomber blew up the gates at about 11:30 a.m.

Three gunmen entered the embassy's grounds and began firing.

Afghan residents run at the site of a suicide blast near Iraq's embassy in Kabul on July 31.

Danish said Afghan special forces were called in to engage the attackers, killing all of them after a battle lasting more than four hours.

Iraqi diplomats were taken to a safe place, Danish said, and none of them were injured. The only injury was a member of Afghan's police force.

