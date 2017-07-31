(CNN) On June 1, 1967, the very same day The Beatles launched "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band," a young David Bowie released his own self-titled debut LP.

The photographer he enlisted to shoot the album's cover was Gerald Fearnley, brother of Dek Fearnley (one of Bowie's bandmates at the time).

The album was not a success, but the pictures from the shoot have gained a unique significance.

Remaining largely unseen until recently, they are some of the earliest official images of the musician.

The portraits have now been published in their entirety in a new photo book.

