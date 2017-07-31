(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today



Scarammuci out at White House



Anthony Scaramucci is out as White House communications director , two sources tell CNN. "Mr. Scaramucci felt it was best to give Chief of Staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team. We wish him all the best," White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement.

Earth will heat up by end of this century, studies say



Extinctions and super droughts are on the horizon for planet Earth, according to two new studies that show temperature is likely to rise more than 2 degrees Celsius, or 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit, by the end of this century. Scientists estimate that increases in average temperature past 2 degress will change life on the planet as we know it. "Even if we would stop burning fossil fuels today, then the Earth would continue to warm slowly," said Thorsten Mauritsen, author of the second study.