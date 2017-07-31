Breaking News

Venezuela: Maduro claims huge voter turnout

By Joe Sterling, Flora Charner and Patrick Gillespie, CNN

Updated 2:05 AM ET, Mon July 31, 2017

Violent protests over Venezuelan election
Violent protests over Venezuelan election

    Violent protests over Venezuelan election

Violent protests over Venezuelan election

Story highlights

  • At least six people, including two teenagers, died Sunday in clashes
  • With opponents boycotting the vote, Maduro says more than 8 million people voted

Caracas, Venezuela (CNN)The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, has claimed a huge turnout in a controversial election for a new Constituent Assembly that would have the power to rewrite his country's constitution.

The election will allow Maduro to replace Venezuela's current legislative body -- the National Assembly -- with the new assembly, which would be made up 545 members, all nominated by his administration.
Deadly clashes between protesters and police marred Sunday's vote, which followed weeks of violent street protests in which many people have been killed or injured. On Sunday the death toll rose sharply with at least six people -- including two teenagers -- killed at protests and a National Guard officer also reported dead by the attorney general's office.
    More than 8,089,000 people or about 41.53% of registered Venezuelan voters cast ballots Sunday, according to Venezuela's National Electoral Council.
    At a rally Sunday evening, Maduro thanked "the brave people" of Venezuela. "With more than 8 million. It's the biggest turnout that the Bolivarian Revolution has had in its entire 18-year history," he said.
    Venezuela's National Electoral Council President Tibisay Lucena said there had been "massive participation," and read the names of the first candidates who received enough votes to become members of the Constituent Assembly, including first lady Cilia Flores and pro-Maduro former foreign minister Delcy Rodriguez.
    A key opposition figure, Henrique Capriles, governor of Miranda state, earlier labeled the election fraudulent and called for protests at noon on Monday.
    Speaking at a press briefing in Caracas, Capriles said voter participation Sunday was less than 15%. He claimed voter turnout was three times higher two weeks ago for an opposition-led, non-binding referendum against Maduro's proposed Constituent Assembly.
    The president of the National Assembly, Julio Borges, tweeted earlier that Lucena's announcement of voter turnout of more than 8 million was almost triple the true turnout and "the biggest electoral fraud in our history."

    Street clashes

    The polls opened at 6 a.m. ET Sunday, with nearly 380,000 troops guarding voting stations, according to a government release.
    On the streets, National Guardsmen clashed with opposition protesters and police fired tear gas at crowds in Caracas. As dozens of police officers rode motorcycles through the Altamira neighborhood, a large explosion went off. Agence France-Presse video showed two officers, each with a leg on fire as comrades rushed to help them.
      CNN Espanol video: Police officer tries to put out leg on fire

    CNN Espanol video: Police officer tries to put out leg on fire
    At one spot in the capital, opposition demonstrators set up barricades on a highway.
    The death toll from the unrest ongoing since early April is 125, according to a statement from the Venezuelan attorney general's office. That number does not include at least two of Sunday's deaths, in which the reasons for the killings are under investigation.
    News broke early that one of the candidates in the election, lawyer José Félix Pineda, had been shot dead in his home on Saturday and that opposition leader Ricardo Campos died Sunday morning. State prosecutors are investigating both deaths.

    Opposition

    Young Venezuelans have taken to the streets for months to protest the vote, known locally as "la constituyente," or the constituent. The Venezuelan National Guard and protesters clash nearly every day.
    The opposition didn't submit any candidates for the vote because it doesn't recognize the legitimacy of the election.
    Maduro's opponents control the National Assembly, holding 112 of the body's 167 seats, and have been battling with him for political power since they won a majority of seats in December 2015. Before the winners of those elections took office, Maduro stacked the country's Supreme Court with loyalists to prevent his own impeachment.
    Speaking after Sunday's controversial election, Maduro claimed that the opposition turned down an offer from his government to postpone the vote. Two weeks ago, representatives of his government offered the opposition the chance to put up candidates for the Constituent Assembly election and to postpone the vote for 15 days, Maduro said. The opposition has boycotted the vote because they say it is illegitimate, and refused Maduro's offer, the President said.
    Maduro argues that the proposed Constitutent Assembly would help bring peace to a polarized country, with all branches of the government falling under the political movement founded by his late mentor and predecessor, Hugo Chavez. But critics say it will erode democracy.
    On July 16, more than 7 million Venezuelans cast ballots in an unofficial vote against Maduro's Constituent Assembly. Maduro ignored the results of the vote, which was organized by opposition leaders.

    CNN's Mariano Castillo, Natalie Gallón, Susannah Cullinane and Julia Jones contributed to this report