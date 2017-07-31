Venezuela: Maduro claims huge voter turnout

Caracas, Venezuela (CNN) The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, has claimed a huge turnout in a controversial election for a new Constituent Assembly that would have the power to rewrite his country's constitution.

More than 8,089,000 people or about 41.53% of registered Venezuelan voters cast ballots Sunday, according to Venezuela's National Electoral Council.

Venezuela's National Electoral Council President Tibisay Lucena said there had been "massive participation," and read the names of the first candidates who received enough votes to become members of the Constituent Assembly, including first lady Cilia Flores and pro-Maduro former foreign minister Delcy Rodriguez.

A key opposition figure, Henrique Capriles, governor of Miranda state, earlier labeled the election fraudulent and called for protests at noon on Monday.

Speaking at a press briefing in Caracas, Capriles said voter participation Sunday was less than 15%. He claimed voter turnout was three times higher two weeks ago for an opposition-led, non-binding referendum against Maduro's proposed Constituent Assembly.

The president of the National Assembly, Julio Borges, tweeted earlier that Lucena's announcement of voter turnout of more than 8 million was almost triple the true turnout and "the biggest electoral fraud in our history."

Street clashes

The polls opened at 6 a.m. ET Sunday, with nearly 380,000 troops guarding voting stations, according to a government release.

On the streets, National Guardsmen clashed with opposition protesters and police fired tear gas at crowds in Caracas. As dozens of police officers rode motorcycles through the Altamira neighborhood, a large explosion went off. Agence France-Presse video showed two officers, each with a leg on fire as comrades rushed to help them.

JUST WATCHED CNN Espanol video: Police officer tries to put out leg on fire Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH CNN Espanol video: Police officer tries to put out leg on fire 01:21

At one spot in the capital, opposition demonstrators set up barricades on a highway.

The death toll from the unrest ongoing since early April is 125, according to a statement from the Venezuelan attorney general's office. That number does not include at least two of Sunday's deaths, in which the reasons for the killings are under investigation.

News broke early that one of the candidates in the election, lawyer José Félix Pineda, had been shot dead in his home on Saturday and that opposition leader Ricardo Campos died Sunday morning. State prosecutors are investigating both deaths.

Opposition

Young Venezuelans have taken to the streets for months to protest the vote, known locally as "la constituyente," or the constituent. The Venezuelan National Guard and protesters clash nearly every day.

The opposition didn't submit any candidates for the vote because it doesn't recognize the legitimacy of the election.

Maduro's opponents control the National Assembly, holding 112 of the body's 167 seats, and have been battling with him for political power since they won a majority of seats in December 2015. Before the winners of those elections took office, Maduro stacked the country's Supreme Court with loyalists to prevent his own impeachment.

Speaking after Sunday's controversial election, Maduro claimed that the opposition turned down an offer from his government to postpone the vote. Two weeks ago, representatives of his government offered the opposition the chance to put up candidates for the Constituent Assembly election and to postpone the vote for 15 days, Maduro said. The opposition has boycotted the vote because they say it is illegitimate, and refused Maduro's offer, the President said.

Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela A protester shoots a firework from a pipe at national guard members during clashes Friday, July 28, in Caracas. Demonstrators blocked some streets in the capital in defiance of President Nicolás Maduro's ban on protests ahead of a controversial election. The vote will elect a special assembly aiming to rewrite the constitution at Maduro's request, and follows months of sometimes deadly protests. Hide Caption 1 of 49 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela National guard officers use shields to protect themselves during a protest against the Maduro regime July 28 in Caracas. Hide Caption 2 of 49 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela An anti-government activist is arrested during clashes July 28 in Caracas. The government has forbidden protests through Tuesday, August 1, saying violators will face prison terms of five to 10 years. Hide Caption 3 of 49 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela A protester faces off against the national guard during a downpour July 28 in Caracas. Hide Caption 4 of 49 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Maduro, right, and deputy Diosdado Cabello join supporters for a Caracas rally Thursday, July 27, marking the last day for candidates to campaign before the election for a special assembly. Hide Caption 5 of 49 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Members of Venezuela's national guard protect themselves in front of a street fire Wednesday, July 26, in Caracas during a two-day, opposition-led general strike. Hide Caption 6 of 49 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Clashes between authorities and protesters have turned sometimes turned violent in Caracas. Hide Caption 7 of 49 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela An opposition activist shouts during a protest Monday, July 24, in Caracas. Hide Caption 8 of 49 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela A demonstrator dressed as Venezuelan independence hero Simón Bolívar is silhouetted against a national flag on July 24 in Caracas in tribute to those who have been killed during the crisis. More than 100 people have died in the unrest, the attorney general's office says. Hide Caption 9 of 49 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Venezuelan lawmakers Luis Stefanelli, left, and Jose Regnault appear stunned in a corridor of the National Assembly after a clash with demonstrators July 5 in Caracas. Supporters of Maduro stormed the building and attacked opposition lawmakers, witnesses said. At least seven legislative employees and five lawmakers were injured, according to National Assembly President Julio Borges. Journalists said they were also assaulted. Hide Caption 10 of 49 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Venezuelan authorities inspect the area around the Supreme Court in Caracas after a stolen police helicopter attacked the building with grenades on Tuesday, June 27. The helicopter was allegedly piloted by Oscar Perez, an officer in the country's investigative police force. Maduro called it an attempted coup. Hide Caption 11 of 49 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela National Guard members clash with deputies of the National Assembly in the Parliament's courtyard in Caracas on June 27. Venezuela has seen widespread unrest since March 29, when the Supreme Court dissolved Parliament and transferred all legislative powers to itself. The decision was later reversed, but protests have continued across the country. Hide Caption 12 of 49 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela A boy runs under a national flag during a June 27 protest in Caracas. Hide Caption 13 of 49 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Maduro talks on a cell phone during Army Day celebrations in Caracas on Saturday, June 24. Anti-government protesters have accused Maduro of eroding democracy, and they want him to step down. Hide Caption 14 of 49 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Protesters tear down a fence at the La Carlota airbase outside Caracas on Friday, June 23. A soldier shot a demonstrator through the fence at the base on the previous day, killing him. Hide Caption 15 of 49 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Hide Caption 16 of 49 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Protester David Jose Vallenilla is shot through a fence by a member of the National Guard near a military base in Caracas on Thursday, June 22. Vallenilla later died in the hospital after suffering three gunshot wounds to the chest. Hide Caption 17 of 49 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Maduro holds up a copy of the Venezuelan constitution during a news conference at the presidential palace in Caracas on June 22. Maduro has called for changes to the constitution amid the unrest. Hide Caption 18 of 49 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela A protester hides behind a barrier in Caracas on June 22. Hide Caption 19 of 49 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela An opposition activist displays bullet shells during an anti-government demonstration on Monday, June 19. Hide Caption 20 of 49 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela People flee during a clash between opposition demonstrators and riot police in Caracas on June 19. Hide Caption 21 of 49 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Opposition activists aim projectiles toward riot police during a demonstration on June 19. Hide Caption 22 of 49 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Demonstrators stand in front of a police vehicle on June 19. Hide Caption 23 of 49 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Demonstrators clash with riot police in Caracas on Saturday, June 10. Hide Caption 24 of 49 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Demonstrators gather on Thursday, June 8, to protest the death of young activist Neomar Lander. Lander reportedly died during clashes with riot police on Wednesday, June 7. Hide Caption 25 of 49 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela A street in eastern Caracas is painted with the names of people killed during more than two months of protests. Hide Caption 26 of 49 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela During a "Grandparents' March" in Caracas, a man is blocked by police from reaching the Government Ombudsman's Office on Friday, May 12. Hide Caption 27 of 49 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Opposition activists scuffle with riot police in Caracas on May 12. Hide Caption 28 of 49 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Anti-government protesters face off against military forces during an opposition march in Caracas on Wednesday, May 10. Hide Caption 29 of 49 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Thousands of Venezuelan protesters march on a Caracas highway on May 10. Hide Caption 30 of 49 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Opposition activists clash with riot police in Caracas on Monday, May 8. Hide Caption 31 of 49 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Hide Caption 32 of 49 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela An armored National Guard vehicle runs over a protester in Caracas on Wednesday, May 3. The protester, 22-year-old Pedro Michell Yaminne, survived, his mother told CNN. Interior and justice minister Nestor Reverol told reporters that the "lamentable" incident was under investigation. He said that moments before Yaminne was run over, demonstrators hurled a Molotov cocktail at the armored vehicle, opened the side door and "brutally assaulted" the driver. Hide Caption 33 of 49 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela A demonstrator catches on fire during protests in Caracas on May 3. It happened as protesters clashed with police and the gas tank of a police motorbike exploded. Other photos from the scene showed the man being attended to with burns on his body. Hide Caption 34 of 49 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela A demonstrator stands in front of an armored vehicle during protests in Caracas on Wednesday, April 19. Hide Caption 35 of 49 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela A protester aims a Molotov cocktail at police on April 19. Hide Caption 36 of 49 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Opposition leader Henrique Capriles reacts to tear gas during a protest on April 19. Hide Caption 37 of 49 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Rescue workers tend to a demonstrator hit by a tear gas canister during anti-government protests on April 19. Hide Caption 38 of 49 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Riot police clash with demonstrators while tear gas fills the air in Caracas on April 19. Hide Caption 39 of 49 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Opposition protesters burn an effigy of their country's vice president, Tareck El Aissami, during a protest in Caracas on Sunday, April 16. Hide Caption 40 of 49 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela A demonstrator reacts during a march in Caracas on Saturday, April 15. Hide Caption 41 of 49 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela A protester suffering from the effects of tear gas is carried away on Thursday, April 13. Hide Caption 42 of 49 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Clouds of tear gas spread across a highway in Caracas during clashes on Monday, April 10. Hide Caption 43 of 49 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Demonstrators help a journalist whose leg was injured while covering clashes in Caracas on April 10. Hide Caption 44 of 49 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Opposition activists are engulfed by a cloud of tear gas in Caracas on April 10. Hide Caption 45 of 49 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Thousands of demonstrators protest against Maduro in Caracas on Saturday, April 8. Hide Caption 46 of 49 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Riot police are attacked with Molotov cocktails on April 8. Hide Caption 47 of 49 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Venezuelan police line up before clashing with opposition activists on Thursday, April 6. Hide Caption 48 of 49 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Demonstrators fight with national police officers in Caracas on Tuesday, April 4. Hide Caption 49 of 49

Maduro argues that the proposed Constitutent Assembly would help bring peace to a polarized country, with all branches of the government falling under the political movement founded by his late mentor and predecessor, Hugo Chavez. But critics say it will erode democracy.

On July 16, more than 7 million Venezuelans cast ballots in an unofficial vote against Maduro's Constituent Assembly. Maduro ignored the results of the vote, which was organized by opposition leaders.

International reaction

International reaction to the election was harsh, with many nations, including the United States, condemning it.

The Trump administration sanctioned 13 Venezuelan leaders associated with Maduro this week and the US State Department on Sunday issued a statement condemning the vote as flawed.

Mexico, Colombia and Panama followed with sanctions of their own against the same individuals. Argentina and Mexico said they won't recognize Sunday's vote results. Canada denounced the vote.

The Organization of American States deems the vote illegal. Spain said it will study, along with its partners in the European Union and countries friendly to the region, additional measures that may be effective in promoting a restoration of democratic institutions.

Nicaragua came to Venezuela's defense, praising it for the "historic day for the brave people of Bolívar y Chávez, the President Nicolás, the United Socialist Party."