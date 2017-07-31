Kenyan election official killed days before vote

Nairobi, Kenya (CNN) A senior Kenyan election official has been found dead just days before the country goes to the polls.

Chris Msando was head of information technology for Kenya's Integrated Electoral Management System. His department was responsible for voter identification and result transmission technology for the August 8 elections.

Msando had last been heard from early Saturday -- when he sent a text message to a colleague.

"We learned in shock, the killing and murder of our employee, Chris Msando. There's no doubt that he was tortured and murdered," Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairman Wafula Chebukati said Monday. Msando's death has raised fresh fears over Kenya's ability to deliver credible elections.

No doubt Chris Musando was tortured and murdered - IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati's statement on ICT director's murder #ElectionsKE pic.twitter.com/Nkq65ALZlW — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) July 31, 2017

"The only issue is who killed him and why ... I demand from the government that they provide security for all employees of IEBC, for us to give Kenyans a free and fair election," Chebukati said.

