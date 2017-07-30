Breaking News

Venezuelans vote for new assembly

Updated 3:43 PM ET, Sun July 30, 2017

Venezuelans line up to cast their ballots at a polling station in Caracas on July 30, 2017. The election is for members of a new, all-powerful Constituent Assembly that President Nicolás Maduro has promised will end his country&#39;s political and economic crisis by rewriting the constitution.
