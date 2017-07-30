Venezuelans vote for new assembly
Venezuelans line up to cast their ballots at a polling station in Caracas on July 30, 2017. The election is for members of a new, all-powerful Constituent Assembly that President Nicolás Maduro has promised will end his country's political and economic crisis by rewriting the constitution.
Venezuelans queue to cast their votes at a polling station in Caracas.
Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro casts his vote in Caracas.
Voters receive instructions from a Venezuelan Bolivarian National Guard officer outside a polling station in Caracas.
Venezuelans line up to cast their ballot in Caracas.
A man votes in Caracas.
People queue to cast their votes.
A man holds a copy of Venezuelan constitution as he waits to vote.
A woman casts her vote in Caracas.
Police officers react after a device explodes as they ride past during a protest against the elections for a Constituent Assembly in Caracas.
Anti-government protesters set up a barricade in Caracas to protest the election for a Constituent Assembly.