Veterans and serving soldiers from The Royal Regiment of Scotland march in a parade in Crieff, Scotland, on July 30 to mark the 100th anniversary of the Third Battle of Ypres -- one of the deadliest battles of World War I.

Veterans and serving soldiers from The Royal Regiment of Scotland march in a parade in Crieff, Scotland, on July 30 to mark the 100th anniversary of the Third Battle of Ypres -- one of the deadliest battles of World War I.

Ceremonies mark the 100th anniversary of the Third Battle of Ypres

Photos: Ceremonies mark the 100th anniversary of the Third Battle of Ypres

Ceremonies mark the 100th anniversary of the Third Battle of Ypres

Photos: Ceremonies mark the 100th anniversary of the Third Battle of Ypres

Ceremonies mark the 100th anniversary of the Third Battle of Ypres

Photos: Ceremonies mark the 100th anniversary of the Third Battle of Ypres

Photos: Ceremonies mark the 100th anniversary of the Third Battle of Ypres

Visitors and tourists walk among actors as they recreate scenes from the Passchendaele battlefield on July 30, 2017, in the Ypres Salient battlefields area of Belgium. Dignitaries and descendants of those who fought gathered to mark the centenary of the Third Battle of Ypres.