Ceremonies mark the 100th anniversary of the Third Battle of Ypres
Veterans and serving soldiers from The Royal Regiment of Scotland march in a parade in Crieff, Scotland, on July 30 to mark the 100th anniversary of the Third Battle of Ypres -- one of the deadliest battles of World War I.
Veterans stand at attention during a service in Crieff, Scotland.
Governor of Edinburgh Castle Maj. Gen. Mike Riddell-Webster lays a wreath by a drum altar in Crieff, Scotland.
Visitors and tourists walk among actors as they recreate scenes from the Passchendaele battlefield on July 30, 2017, in the Ypres Salient battlefields area of Belgium. Dignitaries and descendants of those who fought gathered to mark the centenary of the Third Battle of Ypres.
Living history actors from the Tommy's Sisters' group recreate life for the medical staff during World War I on July 30, 2017, in Ypres, Belgium.
An actor runs through the battlefield during the Passchendaele battlefield experience on July 30, 2017.
Poppies with personalized messages from members of the British public are seen at the Tyne Cot Cemetery on July 29, 2017, in Ypres, Belgium.
Allied troops at the Yser Canal, Belgium on July 31, 1917. The opening day of the Third Battle of Ypres in World War I.
British troops with mules and a wagon in front of the ruins of the medieval Cloth Hall in Ypres, Belgium, after the Third Battle of Ypres in 1917.