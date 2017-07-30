Story highlights The United States tested the THAAD system over the Pacific Ocean

Sunday's test was the 15th for the missile defense system

(CNN) The United States said it conducted a successful missile defense test in the Pacific Ocean on Sunday amid growing tensions with North Korea.

US Forces tested the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system in Alaska by launching a ballistic missile over the Pacific Ocean, according to the US military.

The medium-range ballistic missile was detected, tracked and intercepted, it said.

The tests appears to be a show of force two days after North Korea conducted an intercontinental ballistic missile test.

US Missile Defense Agency director, Lt. Gen. Sam Greaves, said it's part of an effort "to stay ahead of the evolving threat," but did not provide specifics.

