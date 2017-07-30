Susan Collins: 'Go back to committee' on health care

Washington (CNN) Sen. Susan Collins, one of three Republican senators who sunk the "skinny repeal" of Obamacare on Friday, said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that it was time to build a series of health care bills through the committee process.

"The ball is really in our court right now," Collins said. "Our job is not done."

The Maine Republican called for a return to the normal legislative process by addressing problems and crafting bills on the committee level before bringing them to a vote before the full chamber.

"We need to go back to committee," she said.

Collins also emphasized her opposition to more comprehensive legislation and instead advocated the Senate "produce a series of bills" aimed at addressing pressing issues in health care. She said the first issue the Senate should focus on would be to stabilize the insurance markets.

