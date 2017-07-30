Putin confirms US diplomatic missions in Russia will be cut

Story highlights Putin says staff will be reduced by more than 700

Move follows sanctions bill Congress passed

Moscow (CNN) Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed Sunday the staff at US diplomatic missions in Russia will be cut in response to a sanctions bill the US Congress passed last week.

Russian state media quoted Putin saying 755 out of "a thousand or so" employees will "have to stop their activities in the Russian Federation." That includes diplomats and technical workers, he said.

The United States has not identified how many diplomatic employees are in Russia. Russia's state television, First Channel, reported Saturday that 745 of 1,200 people employed at the US embassy and consulates would be affected.

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday demanded that the United States cut its diplomatic staff in Russia and said it would seize two US diplomatic properties in a sharp response to the new US sanctions bill.

Putin had hoped relations would improve with the US, but now says it does not appear that will happen soon, according to state media.

