Putin confirms US diplomatic missions in Russia will be cut

Story highlights Putin says staff will be reduced by more than 700

Move follows sanctions bill Congress passed

Moscow (CNN) Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed Sunday the staff at US diplomatic missions in Russia will be cut in response to a sanctions bill the US Congress passed last week.

Russian state media quoted Putin saying 755 out of "a thousand or so" employees will "have to stop their activities in the Russian Federation." That includes diplomats and technical workers, he said.

The Russian President sought to reduce the number of US diplomats operating in Russia to 455, a figure equal to the number of Russian diplomats in the United States, according to a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday. The statement gave a deadline of September 1 for the staff cuts.

The United States has not identified how many diplomatic employees are in Russia. Russia's state television, First Channel, reported Saturday that 745 of 1,200 people employed at the US embassy and consulates would be affected.

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday demanded that the United States cut its diplomatic staff in Russia and said it would seize two US diplomatic properties, a Moscow storage facility and a country house outside the capital, in a sharp response to the new US sanctions bill. Russia was set to take over the properties effective August 1.

