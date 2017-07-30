Russia vows further retaliation if US moves forward with sanctions

Story highlights The White House says Trump plans to sign the Russia sanctions legislation

The deputy foreign minister said Russia has "a very rich toolbox at our disposal" to retaliate against the US



Washington (CNN) As President Donald Trump prepares to sign the Russia sanctions legislation, which easily cleared Congress last week, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov threatened further retaliation against the US Sunday morning.

"If the US side decides to move further towards further deterioration, we will answer, we will respond in kind," Ryabkov said on ABC's "This Week." "We will mirror this. We will retaliate. ... But my whole point is, don't do this, it is to the detriment of the interests of the US."

A request to the White House for comment was not immediately returned.

The White House announced Friday night that Trump reviewed the final version of Russia sanctions legislation and plans to sign it. The bill gives Congress new powers to block Trump from easing sanctions against Moscow.

Ryabkov's comments come after Russia demanded Friday that the United States cut its diplomatic staff in Russia and said it would seize two US diplomatic properties in a sharp response to the new sanctions bill.

