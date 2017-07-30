Story highlights Pence said he hopes that slapping new sanctions on Russia would lead Moscow to change its behavior

Washington (CNN) Vice President Mike Pence spoke forcefully about reining in North Korea's nuclear program during his trip to Estonia on Sunday, saying that "all options are on the table" in countering the threat.

"The continued provocations by the rogue regime in North Korea are unacceptable, and the United States of America is going to continue to marshal the support of nations across the region and across the world to further isolate North Korea economically and diplomatically," Pence told reporters.

Pence also lamented China's actions in the effort to pressure Pyongyang.

"We believe China should do more," Pence said. "The President has been clear about that in his conversations with President Xi (Jinping) that while China has taken unprecedented steps to begin to isolate North Korea economically and to bring diplomatic pressure, we believe China has a unique relationship with the regime in North Korea and has a unique ability to influence decisions by that regime."

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley also tweeted Sunday morning about the administration's desire for China and other nations to put pressure on Pyongyang, writing, "Done talking about NKorea. China is aware they must act. Japan & SKorea must inc pressure. Not only a US problem. It will req an intl solution."