Story highlights Two administration figures confirmed the administration was still mulling major Obamacare rollbacks itself

Price said waiving the individual mandate was still on the table

Washington (CNN) White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said Sunday that President Donald Trump would make a decision "this week" on whether to continue government payments to insurance companies to help lower costs for lower-income policyholders under Obamacare.

"He's going to make that decision this week," Conway said of the so-called cost-sharing reduction payments in an interview on "Fox News Sunday." And that's a decision that only he can make."

Trump tweeted a warning on Saturday that if Congress didn't pass a bill to overhaul the Affordable Care Act soon, he would end the "bailouts" for insurance companies as well as members of Congress. The tweet came just a day after the Senate failed to pass a "skinny repeal" of Obamacare in a dramatic vote early Friday morning.

If a new HealthCare Bill is not approved quickly, BAILOUTS for Insurance Companies and BAILOUTS for Members of Congress will end very soon! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2017

The administration is now paying the subsidies on a monthly basis, leaving the industry worried that Trump could end them at any time.

Already, some carriers have requested large rate hikes for next year to cover them in case Trump decides to stop paying the cost-sharing reduction subsidies. Other carriers no longer wanted to deal with the volatility and decided to walk away from the individual market.

Read More