We deserve better than Trump's presidential reality show

Story highlights Dean Obeidallah: Trump has transformed his White House into a bad reality show

This political drama would be entertaining if the stakes weren't so high

Dean Obeidallah, a former attorney, is the host of SiriusXM radio's daily program "The Dean Obeidallah Show" and a columnist for The Daily Beast. Follow him @deanofcomedy. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) President Donald Trump has finally done it. He has turned his administration into a B-level reality show. A cross between "Celebrity Apprentice" and "Jersey Shore," the characters in this White House drama even have theatrical nicknames like "Mad Dog," or Secretary of Defense James Mattis, and "The Mooch," referencing Anthony Scaramucci, the newest director of communications.

And while it may be fun to watch, it's a travesty for our nation. We deserve a president who is thoughtful, informed and focused on working for all Americans. Instead we have Trump, who seems preoccupied with creating a televised spectacle.

Trump stunningly appears to be intentionally managing the White House like he did his long running reality show "The Apprentice." But don't take my word for it. Just listen to how Leeza Gibbons, of "Entertainment Tonight" fame and winner of "Celebrity Apprentice" in 2015, detailed Trump's way of running his reality show while she was a contestant.

Gibbons told me in February that Trump is "very good at pitting people against each other" adding, "because that made for great reality television." Gibbons described how Trump would create drama on "Celebrity Apprentice": He would "walk in the room, pull a pin out of a hand grenade and walk out and let everyone just kind of fight it out."

She added that Trump "notices vulnerabilities with people and will go for that." Why? Well according to Gibbons, "because that can equate to opportunity." But more on that later.

Read More