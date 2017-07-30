The general now in command at the White House faces ultimate test

Story highlights Peter Bergen: White House chief of staff was a no-nonsense leader at Homeland Security

Gen. John Kelly now faces the bigger challenge of taming White House chaos

Peter Bergen is a CNN analyst, a vice president at New America and a professor of practice at Arizona State University. He is the author of "United States of Jihad: Investigating America's Homegrown Terrorists."

(CNN) In November, shortly after the election of Donald Trump, retired four-star Marine Gen. John Kelly was at home on a Saturday afternoon with his wife Karen watching college football when the phone rang.

On the phone was Reince Priebus -- the man that Kelly would later supplant as White House chief of staff -- who told Kelly, "Mr. Trump would like to have an opportunity to talk to you about maybe going into the administration."

After serving 45 years in the Marine Corps, Kelly was only eight months into his retirement. Kelly consulted with his wife about the offer from the Trump team. Karen said, "If we're nothing, the Kelly family is a family of service to the nation. If they think they need you, you can't get out of it." She added jokingly, "Besides, I'm really tired of this quality retired time we're spending together."

Kelly soon met with Trump who told him, "I'd like you take the hardest, and what I consider to be the toughest job in the federal government." Kelly says he panicked, briefly thinking that the offer was to run the State Department, but Trump said he was asking him to run Homeland Security.

Kelly says he was surprised by the offer: "I literally did not know Mr. Trump at all and I didn't know anyone that knew Mr. Trump." Kelly recounted how he made his way into the Trump Cabinet at the Aspen Security Forum earlier this month i n a wide-ranging interview with Pete Williams of NBC News.

