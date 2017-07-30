Story highlights Lucas di Grassi takes Formula E title

A win and seventh place in Montreal

Disastrous weekend for Sebastien Buemi

(CNN) Brazil's Lucas di Grassi claimed the Formula E world title in Montreal Sunday after a calamitous weekend for defending champion and arch-rival Sebastien Buemi.

Audi Sport's di Grassi finished seventh in the second of two races in the Canadian City, enough to secure the title ahead of a Buemi, who could only manage 11th.

France's Jean- Eric Vergne took the victory, the first in Formula E for his Techeetah team, with Sweden's Felix Rosenqvist (Mahindra Racing) in second place to claim third in the overall standings.

Di Grassi, who had finished third in the inaugural Formula E season and second last year, was in tears as he crossed the line, having reached the top step of the podium at last.

Buemi had gone into the Montreal rounds with a 10-point advantage over di Grassi, having won six races out of 10 in a dominant season, but a heavy crash in the second practice session was the first of a series of devastating setbacks.

Amazing scenes as @Sebastien_buemi smashes into the wall in second free practice #MontrealePrix pic.twitter.com/BFLyVRZlXp — FIA Formula E (@FIAformulaE) July 29, 2017

