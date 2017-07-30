Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (CNN) The four Arab countries leading an embargo against Qatar are ready to talk but not to back down from their demands, the quartet's foreign ministers said in a joint press conference Sunday in Manama, Bahrain.

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir

"Dialogue doesn't mean there are concessions," Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir said.

The four countries also rejected charges about Saudi Arabia's handling of Qatari travel for Hajj, an annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia. It is scheduled to start August 30 this year.

All 13 demands remain

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt have been enforcing an economic and diplomatic boycott of Qatar since June 5, saying the Gulf country supports terrorism.

