Jerusalem (CNN) An Israeli military appeals court on Sunday upheld the guilty verdict of a soldier sentenced in February for fatally shooting an incapacitated Palestinian assailant. The high-profile manslaughter case sharply divided the country.

A lower military court previously sentenced Elor Azaria to 18 months in military prison and demoted him from sergeant to private for killing Abdel Fattah al-Sharif. Sharif, 21, was one of two men accused of stabbing another Israeli soldier in the West Bank city of Hebron in March 2016.

Charges were brought against Azaria after video emerged that shows him shooting Sharif in the head as he lay on the ground, injured and already subdued. The second suspect, 21-year-old Ramzi Qasrawi Tamimi, had already been shot dead.

The video, provided by B'Tselem, an Israeli human rights organization, shows a small crowd of Israeli soldiers and medics standing around a Palestinian man lying on the ground.

"An Israeli soldier can be seen shooting the injured al-Sharif," B'Tselem said in a statement released with the video in March 2016.

