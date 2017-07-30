London (CNN) The editors of London's Sunday Times and the newspaper's Irish edition have apologized after publishing an article Sunday suggesting that two well-known British TV and radio presenters were paid more than other women because they were Jewish.

The column by journalist Kevin Myers, about the public broadcaster BBC and an ongoing debate about gender pay equality there, has since been taken off both publications' websites.

"I note that the two best-paid women presenters in the BBC -- Claudia Winkleman and Vanessa Feltz, with whose, no doubt, sterling work I am tragically unacquainted -- are Jewish," it read.

"Good for them. Jews are not generally noted for their insistence on selling their talent for the lowest possible price, which is the most useful measure there is of inveterate, lost-with-all-hands stupidity. I wonder, who are their agents?"

Winkelman is the TV host of the immensely popular "Strictly Come Dancing" and Feltz is a morning radio chat show host.

