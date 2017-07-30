Shooting in German disco leaves one dead

Berlin (CNN) One person was killed and three others injured in a shooting in a nightclub in the German city of Konstanz in the early hours of Sunday, the German police said in a statement.

The gunman, a 34-year-old male, was shot dead by police in an exchange of fire that has also wounded a policeman.

"Many guests had left the building panic stricken or were hiding when the shots were fired," the statement said.

The attacker has not yet been identified by German police, who say they are also investigating the motive.