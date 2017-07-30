'Game of Thrones' gives fans a meeting two decades in the making

(CNN) Warning: Spoiler alert for Sunday's episode of "Game of Thrones"

After decades of waiting, "Game of Thrones" finally put two of the most important characters in the series in the same room.

Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen came face to face on Sunday night's episode of the HBO fantasy series giving fans a meeting that some have been waiting for since George R.R. Martin's book, "A Game of Thrones" was published in 1996.

Snow, played by Kit Harington, walked onto the island of Dragonstone on Sunday's episode to meet Daenerys, played by Emilia Clarke, for the first time.

Fans on social media couldn't contain their excitement.

