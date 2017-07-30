China shows off newest weapons in huge military parade

Story highlights China gathers 12,000 troops, 600 pieces of weaponry at desert training base

New stealth fighter and ICBM with multiple warheads attract attention

Beijing (CNN) Chinese leader Xi Jinping presided over a major military parade Sunday, hours after US President Donald Trump renewed his criticism over Beijing's failure to rein in North Korea.

The parade, long anticipated but only officially announced Saturday, was part of the celebrations of the 90th anniversary of the People's Liberation Army (PLA). It was also viewed as a potent reminder of Xi's firm grip on power ahead of a key Communist Party meeting this fall, where a major leadership reshuffle is expected.

Unlike previous public displays of its growing military might, China held Sunday's event at the remote Zhurihe military base in Inner Mongolia -- instead of in the center of Beijing.

A Defense Ministry spokesman said Zhurihe -- Asia's largest military training center in the middle of a desert and complete with life-size mockup targets such as Taiwan's presidential palace -- was selected to highlight the PLA's combat readiness, but he emphasized that war-zone trainings had been long scheduled.

Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops march at Zhurihe training base in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

"They have nothing to do with the current situation in the region," Col. Ren Guoqiang said in a statement.