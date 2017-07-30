We asked, you answered: Weekend survey results

(CNN)This weekend, we asked our mobile audience if White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci should be fired for his comments about his colleagues.
The New Yorker's Ryan Lizza published a piece Thursday night detailing a phone conversation he had with Scaramucci in which the communications director described White House chief of staff Reince Priebus as a "paranoid schizophrenic."
Out of more than 170,000 votes, 92.2% said Scaramucci should be fired, while 7.8% said he should not.
Thanks for weighing in. Check out these related articles on the White House staff shakeup.
-- Analysis: Anthony Scaramucci's absolutely bananas quotes to the New Yorker, ranked
-- Cabinet tensions rise as West Wing goes through (another) shakeup
-- Scaramucci: 'If Reince wants to explain he's not a leaker, let him do that'
-- Analysis: Anthony Scaramucci's absolutely bananas quotes to the New Yorker, ranked
-- Cabinet tensions rise as West Wing goes through (another) shakeup
-- Scaramucci: 'If Reince wants to explain he's not a leaker, let him do that'