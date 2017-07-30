We asked, you answered: Weekend survey results

(CNN) This weekend, we asked our mobile audience if White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci should be fired for his comments about his colleagues.



The New Yorker's Ryan Lizza published a piece Thursday night detailing a phone conversation he had with Scaramucci in which the communications director described White House chief of staff Reince Priebus as a "paranoid schizophrenic."



Out of more than 170,000 votes, 92.2% said Scaramucci should be fired, while 7.8% said he should not.