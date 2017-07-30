Blast rocks motorcycle convoy of Venezuelan police officers

(CNN) An explosion knocked police officers off their motorcycles Sunday as violence surrounding the election spread through Venezuela.

Dozens of officers were cruising two-by-two through the Altamira neighborhood of Caracas when the fiery explosion ignited at the head of the column of vehicles, bystander video showed.

A smattering of applause from protesters can be heard. The sound of gunfire fills the air. Heavily armed officers begin to prowl the street.

Two motorcycles lay on the ground burning. One officer rolled on the pavement with his clothing on fire while fellow officers helped put out the flames.

Motos quemadas de la PNB en Altamira pic.twitter.com/SGYGn3cBfv — R.S (@Suleiman04) July 30, 2017

"I stepped back when I heard the explosion as I thought it was a megabomb they were firing to the press," witness Carmen Andrea Rengifo said. "I am still not sure what sort of accident it was, if it was a motorcycle crashing and exploding or some sort of projectile. We saw at least one policeman heavily injured."

