178 migrants found abandoned in trailer in Mexico

(CNN) Mexican authorities rescued 178 Central American migrants found abandoned in a trailer in Veracruz state, the country's National Institute for Migration said.

Those rescued Saturday included women and children, and are being housed in the nearby town of Tantima, where local authorities are providing aid. Their health conditions were not immediately known.

Many Central Americans fleeing violence and poverty travel through the state of Veracruz on their way to the United States.

Without documents, they ride trailers or atop freight trains known to be a vessel for immigration north, called La Bestia, The Beast . Many migrants have been killed or badly injured trying to complete the journey.

The incident comes a week after 10 undocumented immigrants died in an overheated semi-truck in Texas. The tractor-trailer was found parked at a Walmart in San Antonio after an employee at the store called police.

