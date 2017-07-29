Story highlights Dr. Christine McGinn says Trump's military transgender ban is "discrimination"

"If the commander-in-chief won't take care of our veterans, our veterans will," she says

(CNN) A transgender ex-Navy surgeon says she will perform free gender-confirming surgery for the service members on her list who have been affected by Donald Trump's new ban on trans people serving in the military.

"If the commander-in-chief won't take care of our veterans, our veterans will," Dr. Christine McGinn told CNN's Michael Smerconish on Saturday.

McGinn's transition began in 2000, the same year she was named senior flight surgeon at the Willow Grove Naval Air Station, then the largest reserve base in the country. She was later nominated for flight surgeon of the year for the entire US Navy.

Today, McGinn routinely performs gender-confirming surgery at her practice in eastern Pennsylvania.

President Trump on Wednesday announced in a series of tweets that transgender individuals would no longer be allowed to "serve in any capacity" in the military.

