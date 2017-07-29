Why Trump discouraging officers from being 'too nice' matters in Baltimore

Story highlights Trump to law enforcement officials: 'Please don't be too nice'

President's comments hit home in Baltimore

Baltimore (CNN) President Donald Trump on Friday openly encouraged police to be tougher with crime subjects as they're being arrested.

Trump's statement before a crowd of law enforcement officials in Long Island pointed to no specific suspect or alleged crime. But here in Baltimore, a city still reckoning with terse relationships between police and the communities they're sworn to protect, this story was all too familiar.

"When you see these thugs being thrown into the back of a paddy wagon, you just them them thrown in rough. I said, 'Please don't be too nice,'" Trump said during a speech urging Congress to fund his administration's crackdown on illegal immigration and violent crime.

He also said that there was no need for police to use their hands to protect the heads of individuals under arrest as they were put into cars.

"Like, don't hit their head and they've just killed somebody. I said, 'you can take the hand away, OK?'"

