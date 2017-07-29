Chelsea Handler: Trump 'scares' me

Story highlights Chelsea Handler sat down with Jake Tapper for a CNN "Politics on Tap"

Handler has gotten into politics on her Netflix talk show

Pasadena (CNN) Comedian Chelsea Handler said President Donald Trump scares "the sh-- out of me" during a lively conversation with CNN's Jake Tapper on Saturday night.

"Donald Trump scares the sh-- out of me," she told Tapper during a "Politics on Tap" event at Politicon. She continued: "He's a big bully, he treats people terribly, he's disloyal ... he lies constantly. It's recorded lies. ... He's also unstable."

CNN has reached out to the White House for comment on Handler's remarks.

Handler, who's a sharp critic of Trump and often tweets about him, has gotten into politics on her Netflix talk show, "Chelsea," now in its second year.

She told CNN in April that comedy and seriousness do not have to be mutually exclusive -- which is fitting for her appearance at Politicon, a conference aimed at having the left and right sit down and talk about political issues.

