Iran says US Navy fired warning flares at its vessels

Story highlights It was the latest in a series of encounters between the two navies

Another incident took place on Tuesday in the Persian Gulf

(CNN) A US Navy aircraft carrier fired warning flares at Iranian vessels in the Persian Gulf, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said, marking the latest aggressive encounter between the two nations.

The US carrier was "unprofessional and provocative" Friday, the IRGC navy said in a statement Saturday.

CNN has asked the US Navy for a response.

The USS Nimitz and a second American ship dispatched a helicopter near an oil and gas platform and approached Iranian ships, the IRGC navy said.

Iranian vessels ignored the warning flares, and the American ships later left the area, the Iranian navy added.

