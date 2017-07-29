Sheryl Crow's latest song inspired by tweet, politics

Story highlights Song mentions Trump administration officials

"I'm sorry Jeff Sessions, seems they're dropping like flies," she sings

(CNN) For Grammy award-winning artist Sheryl Crow, inspiration comes from everywhere, even the most random tweet.

This month, Kid Rock announced he was running for Senate, drawing mixed reviews. One Twitter user decided to drag Crow into the debate.

"Oh man, @SherylCrow must be rolling in her grave right now ," user @TunaCatsup tweeted Friday about Kid Rock's Senate run.

Oh man, @SherylCrow must be rolling in her grave right now... pic.twitter.com/o69j53JteC — Tuna Ketchup (@TunaCatsup) July 28, 2017

Crow, who is very much alive and promoting her latest album, quickly shot back: "Dude. I'm still alive."

Crow and Kid Rock are no strangers to each other. They recorded the duets "Picture" in 2001 and "Collide" in 2010, and have toured together in the past.