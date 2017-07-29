Nicole Kidman on doing more TV: 'I'm so up for anything'

(CNN)Between her Emmy nomination and her upcoming role on the critically acclaimed "Top of the Lake," Nicole Kidman is taking over TV -- and she's open to doing even more on the small screen.
"Would I love to do more TV? Absolutely. Is it in the future? I don't know," Kidman said Saturday at a panel during the Television Critics Association press tour.
Kidman was recently nominated for an Emmy for her performance in HBO's "Big Little Lies," which she also executive produced alongside Reese Witherspoon and David E. Kelley. The show is Emmy nominated for best miniseries.
She will next appear in the second season of "Top of the Lake," in which she plays the mother of the child that protagonist Det. Robin Griffin (Elisabeth Moss) gave up for adoption.
But after two dramatic television roles, Kidman said she's ready for lighter material.
"I would love to be able to do a comedy," she said. "I never get offered them. I'm always get offered dramas."
Kidman, who turned 50 last month, said "at this stage in my life, I'm so up for anything."
"I'm just at that place where I'm like, 'I'm gonna try it,'" she said. "I'm willing to fall flat on my face. I know how to get back up again."
"Game of Thrones" star Gwendoline Christie also stars in the second season, called "Top of the Lake: China Girl."
In a year that has brought Kidman success and acclaim in both television and film -- she was nominated for an Academy Award for her role in "Lion" -- the actress said she's entering her 50's with "gratitude."
"I'm very happy to be here and, I've said, to have this year -- it makes me cry -- with all of these things come together at the same time, it's phenomenal," she said. "I don't know how that happened because it was not thought out; it was given to me that way. So I just bow down and I'm very, very grateful."
"Top of the Lake: China Girl" will air over three nights on Sundance TV starting September 10.