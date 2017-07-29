Nicole Kidman on doing more TV: 'I'm so up for anything'

(CNN) Between her Emmy nomination and her upcoming role on the critically acclaimed "Top of the Lake," Nicole Kidman is taking over TV -- and she's open to doing even more on the small screen.

"Would I love to do more TV? Absolutely. Is it in the future? I don't know," Kidman said Saturday at a panel during the Television Critics Association press tour.

Kidman was recently nominated for an Emmy for her performance in HBO's "Big Little Lies," which she also executive produced alongside Reese Witherspoon and David E. Kelley. The show is Emmy nominated for best miniseries.

She will next appear in the second season of "Top of the Lake," in which she plays the mother of the child that protagonist Det. Robin Griffin (Elisabeth Moss) gave up for adoption.

But after two dramatic television roles, Kidman said she's ready for lighter material.

