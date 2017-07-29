Story highlights Shahbaz Sharif first must win election to Parliament

Then he would be selected PM by the ruling party

Islamabad, Pakistan (CNN) Nawaz Sharif, removed from office by Pakistan's Supreme Court, said Saturday he has selected his brother to be the nation's next prime minister.

Shahbaz Sharif, however, cannot step into the role right away because he is not a member of the National Assembly. He would have to resign his provincial position and run for the Parliament seat vacated by his brother first.

With the election 45 days away, the ruling Pakistan Muslim League named Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as interim prime minister.

Shahbaz Sharif, who has been a major player in Pakistani politics since the 1980s, likely will win election and the ruling party will install him as prime minister until the next general election in April.

Shahbaz Sharif, addressing a news conference in 2008.

The US-educated Abbasi has been a party loyalist for years and until the cabinet was dissolved Friday, he was the minister of petroleum and natural resources.

