Breaking News

Solving Malaysia's serious problem with misogyny in its legislature

By Animah Kosai

Updated 1:08 AM ET, Sat July 29, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Kuala Lumpur, Malyasia, is one of several cities now offering women-only sections on public transportation.
Photos: World's most dangerous public transport cities for women
7. Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia)Kuala Lumpur, Malyasia, is one of several cities now offering women-only sections on public transportation.
Hide Caption
1 of 16
Despite calling out Buenos Aires for having the world&#39;s sixth-worst public transport system for women, the poll found that almost five out of every 10 women in the city were confident that fellow passengers would assist them if they needed help.
Photos: World's most dangerous public transport cities for women
6. Buenos AiresDespite calling out Buenos Aires for having the world's sixth-worst public transport system for women, the poll found that almost five out of every 10 women in the city were confident that fellow passengers would assist them if they needed help.
Hide Caption
2 of 16
A Thomson Reuters Foundation survey in 16 major cities found Bogota, Colombia, has the world&#39;s worst public transport for women&#39;s safety, with women polled saying they&#39;re scared to travel after dark.
Photos: World's most dangerous public transport cities for women
Worst transport for women: 1. BogotaA Thomson Reuters Foundation survey in 16 major cities found Bogota, Colombia, has the world's worst public transport for women's safety, with women polled saying they're scared to travel after dark.
Hide Caption
3 of 16
According to the survey, more than 60% of women in Mexico City report having experienced some type of physical harassment while using public transport.
Photos: World's most dangerous public transport cities for women
2. Mexico CityAccording to the survey, more than 60% of women in Mexico City report having experienced some type of physical harassment while using public transport.
Hide Caption
4 of 16
Similar to Bogota and Mexico City, women polled in Lima, Peru, reportedly experience regular threats on public transport such as groping and sexual assault, and say not enough is being done to ensure their safety.
Photos: World's most dangerous public transport cities for women
3. Lima (Peru)Similar to Bogota and Mexico City, women polled in Lima, Peru, reportedly experience regular threats on public transport such as groping and sexual assault, and say not enough is being done to ensure their safety.
Hide Caption
5 of 16
Despite the presence of women-only train carriages, women on New Delhi transport feel unsafe because of a lack of respect, says the report. It&#39;s one of the world&#39;s most dangerous cities for women to travel alone at night on transit.
Photos: World's most dangerous public transport cities for women
4. New DelhiDespite the presence of women-only train carriages, women on New Delhi transport feel unsafe because of a lack of respect, says the report. It's one of the world's most dangerous cities for women to travel alone at night on transit.
Hide Caption
6 of 16
Women surveyed in Jakarta, Indonesia, were the second-most supportive of implementing women-only carriages on trains to prevent harassment.
Photos: World's most dangerous public transport cities for women
5. Jakarta (Indonesia)Women surveyed in Jakarta, Indonesia, were the second-most supportive of implementing women-only carriages on trains to prevent harassment.
Hide Caption
7 of 16
Women in Bangkok said they weren&#39;t confident fellow passengers would intervene and assist if they were physically or verbally attacked.
Photos: World's most dangerous public transport cities for women
8. BangkokWomen in Bangkok said they weren't confident fellow passengers would intervene and assist if they were physically or verbally attacked.
Hide Caption
8 of 16
The report ranked Moscow as having the worst public transport for women in Europe. Women there lack confidence that authorities will investigate reports of abuse.
Photos: World's most dangerous public transport cities for women
9. MoscowThe report ranked Moscow as having the worst public transport for women in Europe. Women there lack confidence that authorities will investigate reports of abuse.
Hide Caption
9 of 16
Women in Manila, Philippines, are the most in favor of single-sex cars on public transport, with more than 90% of those polled offering their support.
Photos: World's most dangerous public transport cities for women
10. Manila (Philippines)Women in Manila, Philippines, are the most in favor of single-sex cars on public transport, with more than 90% of those polled offering their support.
Hide Caption
10 of 16
According to the report, 85% of Paris women doubt fellow public transportation users would come to their rescue if they were in trouble.
Photos: World's most dangerous public transport cities for women
11. ParisAccording to the report, 85% of Paris women doubt fellow public transportation users would come to their rescue if they were in trouble.
Hide Caption
11 of 16
Despite ranking as the fifth-safest city in the survey, women in Seoul reported low confidence that other passengers would assist a female in trouble.
Photos: World's most dangerous public transport cities for women
12. SeoulDespite ranking as the fifth-safest city in the survey, women in Seoul reported low confidence that other passengers would assist a female in trouble.
Hide Caption
12 of 16
London women see little need for women-only carriages in the London Underground, with 10% saying they&#39;d been harassed. That said, London women polled say they aren&#39;t confident someone would intervene if they were in trouble.
Photos: World's most dangerous public transport cities for women
13. LondonLondon women see little need for women-only carriages in the London Underground, with 10% saying they'd been harassed. That said, London women polled say they aren't confident someone would intervene if they were in trouble.
Hide Caption
13 of 16
Beijing has the world&#39;s third-safest transportation system for women, according to the Thomson Reuters Foundation survey.
Photos: World's most dangerous public transport cities for women
14. BeijingBeijing has the world's third-safest transportation system for women, according to the Thomson Reuters Foundation survey.
Hide Caption
14 of 16
Tokyo ranks second in safety, in part due to measures implemented to combat widespread groping of women in often overcrowded buses and trains. The city was one of the first in the world to introduce women-only trains.
Photos: World's most dangerous public transport cities for women
15. TokyoTokyo ranks second in safety, in part due to measures implemented to combat widespread groping of women in often overcrowded buses and trains. The city was one of the first in the world to introduce women-only trains.
Hide Caption
15 of 16
Three out of 10 women surveyed in New York -- found to have the world&#39;s safest transport system of the cities included in the report -- said they&#39;d suffered verbal or physical harassment while using the city&#39;s subway system and buses. New York transit is equipped with a growing network of CCTV cameras.
Photos: World's most dangerous public transport cities for women
16. New YorkThree out of 10 women surveyed in New York -- found to have the world's safest transport system of the cities included in the report -- said they'd suffered verbal or physical harassment while using the city's subway system and buses. New York transit is equipped with a growing network of CCTV cameras.
Hide Caption
16 of 16
worst transport for women 7worst transport for women 6worst transport for women 1worst transport for women 2worst transport for women 3worst transport for women 4worst transport for women 5worst transport for women 8worst transport for women 9worst transport for women 10worst transport for women 11worst transport for womenworst transport for women 13worst transport for women 14worst transport for women worst transport for women 16

Story highlights

  • In Malaysia, only 23 out of the 222 elected members of parliament are women
  • Animah Kosai argues that men must drop their pack mentality and let women in

Animah Kosai is a lawyer who writes, speaks and advises leaders on creating an open "Speak Up" culture in corporations to address wrongdoing, harassment and safety concerns. She also speaks on women empowerment. Animah is creating a platform called Speak Up and can be followed on LinkedIn and Twitter @SpeakUpAtWork

(CNN)Malaysia has a problem: misogyny. The country's Parliament set yet another sordid example last week when Member of Parliament Che Mohamad Zulkifly Jusoh, during a debate on amending domestic violence laws, said husbands were 'abused' when wives threw insults, withheld sex and denied consent for Muslim men to take another wife.

Sadly, this attack on women isn't an isolated case.
In 2007, another MP, Bung Mohktar Radin, equated the leaking parliament roof to a woman's period, picking on woman opposition MP Fong Po Kuan, and saying she 'leaked' every month. His disgraceful comments drew laughter from the floor. No male MP stood up to defend her.
    In April this year, Shabudin Yahaya, MP and former syariah court judge, objected to a female representative proposing a ban on child marriage during the tabling of child sex abuse laws. He said nine year old girls are already mature. That girls at 12 or 15 who had bodies of 18 year olds were physically and spiritually mature, and could be married. He explained that rape victims would face a bleak future without husbands — and suggested they marry their rapists. In Malaysia, the legal age for marriage is 18 but exemptions can be given by the appropriate judge.
    India&#39;s child brides for sale
    india child brides sale_00042130

      JUST WATCHED

      India's child brides for sale

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    India's child brides for sale 04:59
    Was there outrage? Yes. From civil society, mainly women, and a handful of female MPs. It's an uphill battle when 90% of the House of Representatives are male. Only 23 out of the 222 elected members of parliament are women.
    Read More
    Picture a rowdy boys club that fights to determine the loudest chest thumper. The winner emerges as alpha male while the rest fall into line as loyal followers. Women entering this arena upset the pecking order. We think differently. We ask tough questions. The alpha male isn't used to being questioned. Especially not by a woman. In front of his pack!
    To keep his position, he has to remind her who's boss. He does so through bullying rather than rational intelligent discourse. You see this in Parliament, in the workplace and on social media. All a leader needs to do is make one remark to 'put a woman in her place' and his sycophants will do the rest.
    A few months ago, Minister Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor was at a town hall meeting when an eloquent young woman asked him about steps to reduce street crime. She was worried for her safety.
    He replied, "It's because you're so beautiful. The next time you go out, wear shabby clothes." The audience laughed and wolf whistles were heard.
    In just one sentence, Tengku Adnan avoided answering the question, objectified the woman, blamed the victim and rallied the boys to follow his cue.
    Once a leader speaks this way, he is sending the signal to the masses that it is the fault of the victim for being attacked. This is wrong and has to be called out for what it is. Patriarchy. Sexism. Rape Culture.
    Solving sexual harassment in tech: Ask these female CEOs
    Solving sexual harassment in tech: Ask these female CEOs

      JUST WATCHED

      Solving sexual harassment in tech: Ask these female CEOs

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Solving sexual harassment in tech: Ask these female CEOs 03:34
    Why can men get away with such sexist remarks? Because they hold the power. Malaysia has the dubious distinction of scoring highest in the Hofstede Power Distance Index. In other words, Malaysia is the country in which the least powerful members of society most accept and expect the unequal distribution of power.
    This means leaders can say anything knowing they will most likely not be challenged. In some families, women are reminded that religion and tradition requires them to be subservient to their husbands.
    Zulkifly's male abuse remarks last week came the same day his boss, Prime Minister Najib Razak announced women had hit 30% representation in management in the top 100 listed Malaysian companies. Najib noted 17 of the companies had no women directors and said companies without women on boards by 2018 would be named and shamed.
    Najib, meanwhile, has only 3 women in his 35 member cabinet. His party, UMNO, has 7 women in its 57 member Supreme Council — a council that has both Tengku Adnan and Bung Mokhtar on it.
    When there is big imbalance between the genders, misogyny thrives. The only way forward is for men to drop their pack mentality and let women in. It's hard for women with 10% or 20% of the power to change male mindsets. Don't leave the heavy lifting to us.
    Men, the moment you hear a sexist remark, intervene and object. A man will be taken more seriously by a misogynist. Men are part of the brotherhood. When a woman points out a sexist remark, she is challenging the male ego. He gets defensive, stops listening and often continues his tirade. I have seen the powerful shift when a man calls out sexism. The speaker stops and thinks. He is not threatened. He may not change immediately, but a seed is planted. The more men call out misogyny, the greater the shift. Eventually men will hear women the same way they hear men. As equals.
    Workplaces, social media and yes, Parliament, will become less aggressive and open up to a calmer, respectful culture where women will be happy to participate.
    We need male champions for gender equality. So non-alpha male men: break ranks and support us.