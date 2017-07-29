Solving Malaysia's serious problem with misogyny in its legislature

Story highlights In Malaysia, only 23 out of the 222 elected members of parliament are women

Animah Kosai is a lawyer who writes, speaks and advises leaders on creating an open "Speak Up" culture in corporations to address wrongdoing, harassment and safety concerns. She also speaks on women empowerment. Animah is creating a platform called Speak Up and can be followed on LinkedIn and Twitter @SpeakUpAtWork

(CNN) Malaysia has a problem: misogyny. The country's Parliament set yet another sordid example last week when Member of Parliament Che Mohamad Zulkifly Jusoh, during a debate on amending domestic violence laws, said husbands were 'abused' when wives threw insults, withheld sex and denied consent for Muslim men to take another wife.

Sadly, this attack on women isn't an isolated case.

In 2007, another MP, Bung Mohktar Radin, equated the leaking parliament roof to a woman's period, picking on woman opposition MP Fong Po Kuan, and saying she 'leaked' every month. His disgraceful comments drew laughter from the floor. No male MP stood up to defend her.

In April this year, Shabudin Yahaya, MP and former syariah court judge, objected to a female representative proposing a ban on child marriage during the tabling of child sex abuse laws. He said nine year old girls are already mature. That girls at 12 or 15 who had bodies of 18 year olds were physically and spiritually mature, and could be married. He explained that rape victims would face a bleak future without husbands — and suggested they marry their rapists. In Malaysia, the legal age for marriage is 18 but exemptions can be given by the appropriate judge.

Was there outrage? Yes. From civil society, mainly women, and a handful of female MPs. It's an uphill battle when 90% of the House of Representatives are male. Only 23 out of the 222 elected members of parliament are women.

