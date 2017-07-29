Story highlights Police say they carried out raids in four Sydney suburbs

The plot was Islamist-related, police say

Sydney (CNN) Australian authorities arrested four men Saturday over a foiled a terror plot to bring down an airplane, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said.

Police said it was an Islamist-inspired plot, but they did not link the plan to a specific terrorist group.

Officers became aware people in Sydney were allegedly planning to carry out a terrorist attack using an "improvised device," Australian Federal Police Commissioner Andrew Colvin said.

Turnbull described it as an elaborate conspiracy that involved bringing down an airplane.

The number one priority of my Government, and my commitment to the Australian people, is to keep them safe. pic.twitter.com/xrNqvAKlJi — Malcolm Turnbull (@TurnbullMalcolm) July 30, 2017

The suspects were rounded up in raids in four Sydney suburbs, federal police and the New South Wales Police Force said in a news release. They are in custody but have not been charged, Colvin said.

