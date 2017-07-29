Story highlights Police say they carried out raids in four Sydney suburbs

The plot was Islamist-related, police say

(CNN) Authorities in Australia foiled a terrorist plot to bring down an airplane and arrested four men Saturday, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull announced at a news conference Sunday in Sydney.

Police said it was an Islamist-inspired plot, but they did not link the plan to a specific terrorist group.

Australian Federal Police Commissioner Andrew Colvin said officers became aware people in Sydney were allegedly planning to carry out a terrorist attack using an "improvised device."

Turnbull said it was an elaborate conspiracy that involved bringing down an airplane.

The suspects were rounded up in raids in four Sydney suburbs, Australian Federal Police and the New South Wales Police Force said in a news release.

