Venezuela: Protesters, troops clash ahead of Sunday vote

(CNN) Opponents of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro are calling for continued protests ahead of Sunday's controversial election, a day after demonstrators clashed with national guard troops in the capital in defiance of a protest ban.

Protesters threw Molotov cocktails and troops fired rubber bullets in the air Friday afternoon in one part of the capital, Caracas, video distributed by Reuters showed. Dozens of people were arrested, Reuters reported.

Maduro's regime has forbidden protests through Tuesday, saying violators will face prison terms of five to 10 years. It says it has dispatched more than 370,000 troops across the country to secure Sunday's vote.

Venezuelan police line up before clashing with opposition activists on Thursday, April 6.

Thousands of demonstrators protest against Maduro in Caracas on Saturday, April 8.

Opposition activists are engulfed by a cloud of tear gas in Caracas on April 10.

Demonstrators help a journalist whose leg was injured while covering clashes in Caracas on April 10.

Clouds of tear gas spread across a highway in Caracas during clashes on Monday, April 10.

A protester suffering from the effects of tear gas is carried away on Thursday, April 13.

Opposition protesters burn an effigy of their country's vice president, Tareck El Aissami, during a protest in Caracas on Sunday, April 16.

Riot police clash with demonstrators while tear gas fills the air in Caracas on April 19.

Rescue workers tend to a demonstrator hit by a tear gas canister during anti-government protests on April 19.

A demonstrator stands in front of an armored vehicle during protests in Caracas on Wednesday, April 19.

A demonstrator catches on fire during protests in Caracas on May 3. It happened as protesters clashed with police and the gas tank of a police motorbike exploded. Other photos from the scene showed the man being attended to with burns on his body.

Opposition activists clash with riot police in Caracas on Monday, May 8.

Thousands of Venezuelan protesters march on a Caracas highway on May 10.

Anti-government protesters face off against military forces during an opposition march in Caracas on Wednesday, May 10.

Opposition activists scuffle with riot police in Caracas on May 12.

A street in eastern Caracas is painted with the names of people killed during more than two months of protests.

Demonstrators gather on Thursday, June 8, to protest the death of young activist Neomar Lander. Lander reportedly died during clashes with riot police on Wednesday, June 7.

People flee during a clash between opposition demonstrators and riot police in Caracas on June 19.

An opposition activist displays bullet shells during an anti-government demonstration on Monday, June 19.

Maduro holds up a copy of the Venezuelan constitution during a news conference at the presidential palace in Caracas on June 22. Maduro has called for changes to the constitution amid the unrest.

Protester David Jose Vallenilla is shot through a fence by a member of the National Guard near a military base in Caracas on Thursday, June 22. Vallenilla later died in the hospital after suffering three gunshot wounds to the chest.

Maduro talks on a cell phone during Army Day celebrations in Caracas on Saturday, June 24. Anti-government protesters have accused Maduro of eroding democracy, and they want him to step down.

A demonstrator dressed as Venezuelan independence hero Simón Bolívar is silhouetted against a national flag on July 24 in Caracas in tribute to those who have been killed during the crisis. More than 100 people have died in the unrest, the attorney general's office says.

Clashes between authorities and protesters have turned sometimes turned violent in Caracas.

Members of Venezuela's national guard protect themselves in front of a street fire Wednesday, July 26, in Caracas during a two-day, opposition-led general strike.

Maduro, right, and deputy Diosdado Cabello join supporters for a Caracas rally Thursday, July 27, marking the last day for candidates to campaign before the election for a special assembly.

A protester faces off against the national guard during a downpour July 28 in Caracas.

An anti-government activist is arrested during clashes July 28 in Caracas. The government has forbidden protests through Tuesday, August 1, saying violators will face prison terms of five to 10 years.

National guard officers use shields to protect themselves during a protest against the Maduro regime July 28 in Caracas.

A protester shoots a firework from a pipe at national guard members during clashes Friday, July 28, in Caracas. Demonstrators blocked some streets in the capital in defiance of President Nicolás Maduro's ban on protests ahead of a controversial election. The vote will elect a special assembly aiming to rewrite the constitution at Maduro's request, and follows months of sometimes deadly protests.

The opposition wants to stop the election, which likely would favor Maduro as his opponents largely are not running. Opposition leaders have called for protesters to gather Sunday at a freeway in Caracas and main streets throughout the country.

"What are they going to do? Arrest millions of people who protest?" opposition leader Henrique Capriles told reporters Friday.

Protesters blocked more than a dozen intersections Friday in Caracas. In one instance, about 120 people gathered at and near an intersection in the Altamira neighborhood.

Defiant Caracas residents cover their faces and stay on the streets Friday even though this is now illegal starting today. They are their own trancas - blockades - on the streets. @cnn #Venezuela A post shared by Khushbu Shah (@khushbuoshea) on Jul 28, 2017 at 10:34am PDT

People wearing masks blocked the intersection, in part with bricks, wire, tires and other debris on the street. Some held signs critical of Maduro.

At one protest site, paramedic Johann Paredes, 27, helped both injured protesters and national guard troops Friday. He says he tries to be apolitical.

"But if I take my helmet off, I would say I'm totally against" the vote, he said. "Honestly, I'm terrified that (it) is going" forward. "It's a disaster."

National guard troops in riot gear stand behind shields during a protest Friday in Caracas.

Maduro, who has said that rewriting the constitution is needed to restore order, told a rally earlier this week in Caracas that he has proposed talks with the opposition.

Opposition leaders have said they are willing to talk only if Sunday's vote is postponed.

Sunday's election: What's at stake

Voters Sunday will elect a 545-seat assembly that could do whatever it wants in rewriting the constitution -- including abolishing the current National Assembly and even removing Maduro, said Luis Vicente Leon, a Venezuelan political analyst and college professor.

An anti-government activist is arrested Friday during clashes in the capital, Caracas.

But Maduro called for the constitutional revisions, and with pro-Maduro candidates running for many of the seats, including former ministers in his government, the body is likely to favor him. The assembly could give Maduro new powers and dissolve state institutions.

Though the opposition won control of the National Assembly in 2015 elections, it is essentially void because pro-Maduro legislators stopped attending sessions.

More than 350 members of the new assembly are to be elected in open municipal votes. The remaining members will be elected by people from certain social and industry groups (like students, pensioners or workers).

Voters are being told they can go to any polling station in their municipalities in case protesters block access.

Cilia Flores, Maduro's wife and a candidate for the new assembly, has said the new pro-Maduro members will install a separate justice commission "to determine those responsible for these terrible damages," including politicians who she says has promoted violence.

Colombia: New assembly won't be recognized

International pressure against Venezuela's election has been increasing. In the past few days, the United States , Mexico and Colombia said they're freezing assets and imposing other restrictions on certain current and former Venezuelan government officials.

A protester faces off against national guard troops as clashes continued Friday in Caracas despite rain.

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos said Friday his government will not recognize Venezuela's constituent assembly.

The assembly has a "fake origin and therefore, the results will not be recognized," Santos said in Barranquilla.

Colombia is pushing for a "peaceful solution, hopefully a fast and democratic one, so that the nation that we love -- and I want to once again express my solidarity with the people of Venezuela -- will soon come out from the darkness," Santos said.

The relationship between the neighbors has been strained for years.

Deadly protests

For months, violence has spiraled out of control as the struggle for food and medicine grows.

Political upheaval intensified in late March when the Venezuelan Supreme Court dissolved Parliament and transferred all legislative powers to itself. The court reversed that decision after three days, but the initial move triggered intermittent, deadly protests for months.

As of Friday, at least 113 people have died in protests and other incidents linked to the unrest, the attorney general's office has said, often without elaborating on who was responsible for their deaths.

At least seven of those deaths happened Wednesday and Thursday during a two-day opposition-led general strike

Maduro and Chavez

Maduro is aligned with the political movement of Hugo Chavez, the President from 1999 until his death in 2013. Under constitutional changes Chavez ushered in, presidents can run for an unlimited number of six-year terms.

Chavez trumpeted a brand of socialism -- dubbed Chavismo -- in which he increased subsidies to the poor and fixed prices for goods, but alienated Venezuela from foreign investors who were spooked by his anti-American rhetoric. Maduro, elected as Chavez's successor in 2013, kept up his predecessor's practices.

Venezuela became dependent on selling its oil abroad, and income suffered when the price of oil per barrel dropped from $100 in 2014 to $26 in 2016. Inflation has soared, and unemployment could reach 25% this year, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Maduro has long verbally clashed with opposition leaders. The opposition wanted to impeach Maduro after it won a National Assembly majority, but he stacked the Supreme Court with his supporters, blocking any impeachment attempts.