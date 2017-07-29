Venezuela: Protesters, troops clash ahead of Sunday vote

(CNN) Opponents of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro are calling for continued protests ahead of Sunday's controversial election, a day after demonstrators clashed with national guard troops in the capital in defiance of a protest ban.

Protesters threw Molotov cocktails and troops fired rubber bullets in the air Friday afternoon in one part of Caracas, video distributed by Reuters showed. Dozens of people were arrested, Reuters reported.

A protester shoots a firework from a pipe at government troops in Caracas on Friday. Protesters took over some Caracas streets in a show of defiance ahead of a controversial weekend election.

Maduro's regime has forbidden protests through Tuesday, saying violators would face prison terms of five to 10 years. It says it has dispatched more than 370,000 troops across the country to secure preparations for Sunday's vote.

Opposition members, who fear the assembly could give Maduro sweeping new powers, want to stop the election.

Protesters blocked more than a dozen intersections Friday in Caracas. In one instance, about 120 people gathered at and near an intersection in the Altamira neighborhood of the capital.

Defiant Caracas residents cover their faces and stay on the streets Friday even though this is now illegal starting today. They are their own trancas - blockades - on the streets. @cnn #Venezuela A post shared by Khushbu Shah (@khushbuoshea) on Jul 28, 2017 at 10:34am PDT

People wearing masks blocked the intersection, in part with bricks, wire, tires and other debris on the street. Some held signs critical of Maduro.

The election comes after months of sometimes deadly protests as an economic crisis has led many to flee the country in search of easier access to food and medicine.

Maduro, who has said that rewriting the constitution is needed to restore order, told a rally earlier this week in Caracas that he has proposed talks with the opposition.

Opposition leaders have said they are willing to talk only if Sunday's vote is postponed.

Colombia: New assembly won't be recognized

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos said Friday his government will not recognize Venezuela's constituent assembly, according to a statement on the country's official website.

The assembly has a "fake origin and therefore, the results will not be recognized," Santos said in Barranquilla.

Colombia is pushing for a "peaceful solution, hopefully a fast and democratic one, so that the nation that we love -- and I want to once again express my solidarity with the people of Venezuela -- will soon come out from the darkness," Santos said.

The relationship between the neighbors has been strained for years.

Sunday's election: What's at stake

Voters Sunday will elect a 545-seat assembly that essentially would replace the opposition-led National Assembly and will have the power to change the constitution.

A national guard member grabs an anti-government activist during clashes Thursday in Caracas.

Though the opposition won control of the National Assembly in 2015 elections, it is essentially void because pro-Maduro legislators stopped attending sessions.

The new body likely would favor Maduro as opposition members largely have declined to run. Most members of the new assembly are to be elected in open municipal votes, while others will be elected by members of certain social and industry groups (like students, pensioners or workers).

Critics say the new assembly could, through constitutional changes, give Maduro new powers and dissolve state institutions.

Voters are being told they can go to any polling station in their municipalities in case protesters block access.

Anti-government activists clash with troops in Caracas on Thursday, the second day of a general strike.

Cilia Flores, Maduro's wife and a candidate for the new assembly, has said the new pro-Maduro members will install a separate justice commission "to determine those responsible for these terrible damages," including politicians who she says has promoted violence.

Deadly protests

For months, violence has spiraled out of control as the struggle for food and medicine grows.

JUST WATCHED Dad remembers son killed in Venezuelan unrest Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Dad remembers son killed in Venezuelan unrest 01:30

Political upheaval intensified in late March when the Venezuelan Supreme Court dissolved Parliament and transferred all legislative powers to itself. The court reversed that decision after three days, but the initial move triggered intermittent, deadly protests for months.

As of Friday, at least 113 people have died in protests and other incidents linked to the unrest, the attorney general's office has said, often without elaborating on how they died or who killed them.

At least seven of those deaths happened Wednesday and Thursday during a two-day opposition-led general strike

Streets in some parts of Caracas and nearby towns were near-empty during the strike as some Venezuelans stayed home from work.

"All of Caracas empty, showing firmness in its objective to reach freedom," Guevara, the opposition leader, wrote Thursday on Twitter.

¡Ni para El Valle se podrán ir a llorar! Toda Caracas vacía demuestra firmeza en su objetivo de alcanzar la libertad ¡Seguimos! pic.twitter.com/aZShE1rcl8 — Freddy Guevara (@FreddyGuevaraC) July 27, 2017

But hundreds of Maduro's supporters filled some streets Thursday in Caracas for a rally that marked the last day for candidates to campaign.

"We're a united people, a sovereign country ... and we walk towards victory with our President Nicolás Maduro," tweeted Rodolfo Marco Torres, a government minister.

Somos pueblo unido, Patria soberana, amor de Chávez y caminamos hacia la victoria con nuestro Pdte @NicolasMaduro #ConstituyentePaLaCalle pic.twitter.com/5FFjm748FZ — Rodolfo Marco Torres (@RMarcoTorres) July 27, 2017

Maduro is aligned with the political movement of Hugo Chavez, the President from 1999 until his death in 2013. Under constitutional changes Chavez ushered in, presidents can run for an unlimited number of six-year terms.

Chavez trumpeted a brand of socialism -- dubbed Chavismo -- in which he increased subsidies to the poor and fixed prices for goods, but alienated Venezuela from foreign investors who were spooked by his anti-American rhetoric. Maduro, elected as Chavez's successor in 2013, kept up his predecessor's practices.

Venezuela became dependent on selling its oil abroad, and income suffered when the price of oil per barrel dropped from $100 in 2014 to $26 in 2016. Inflation has soared, and unemployment could reach 25% this year, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Maduro has long verbally clashed with opposition leaders. The opposition wanted to impeach Maduro after it won a National Assembly majority, but he stacked the Supreme Court with his supporters, blocking any impeachment attempts.