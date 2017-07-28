The women plumbers breaking taboos in Jordan

(CNN) Water availability in Jordan is among the lowest in the world.

The campaign has a dual goal: to offer employment and to increase awareness around water scarcity in Jordanian households.

It will also help to overcome prevailing traditions in the country: normally, male plumbers would need a male member of the house to be present in order to enter. A female plumber, however, can enter even when no male is present.

The program has allowed women to challenge other limitations, too: "Jordanian society has a lot of traditions and cultural limitations. People don't like women to develop and step up into things like this," says Nemah Kawadja, one of the plumbers in the project.

"It's not a matter of them not accepting the idea, but it's them questioning 'can you do this as a woman, can you do this job'? By proving ourselves, and our insistence we proved to them that we can do this."

Kawadja and other plumbers like her use their training to repair water pipes in the Amman and Irbid areas, while educating families on how to reduce waste.

"The entire world must contribute in reducing water wastage," she says.

