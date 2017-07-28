Breaking News

How life may find a way on Saturn's moon

By Ashley Strickland, CNN

Updated 8:04 PM ET, Fri July 28, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Tethys is one of Saturn&#39;s larger icy moons. This photo was snapped by NASA&#39;s Cassini spacecraft in November 2016 from a distance of approximately 228,000 miles (367,000 kilometers).
Photos: Saturn and its moons
Tethys is one of Saturn's larger icy moons. This photo was snapped by NASA's Cassini spacecraft in November 2016 from a distance of approximately 228,000 miles (367,000 kilometers).
Hide Caption
1 of 22
A bright disruption in Saturn&#39;s narrow F ring suggests it may have been disturbed recently by the interaction of a small object embedded in the ring itself. They are hard to see, but their handiwork reveals their presence, and scientists use the Cassini spacecraft to study these stealthy sculptors of the F ring.
Photos: Saturn and its moons
A bright disruption in Saturn's narrow F ring suggests it may have been disturbed recently by the interaction of a small object embedded in the ring itself. They are hard to see, but their handiwork reveals their presence, and scientists use the Cassini spacecraft to study these stealthy sculptors of the F ring.
Hide Caption
2 of 22
Saturn&#39;s moons Tethys, Enceladus and Mimas are shown in this image taken by the Cassini spacecraft on December 3, 2015. Tethys is above the rings, Enceladus is below the rings in the center of the image, and Mimas is below and to the left. Cassini has been exploring Saturn and its moons since 2004. The mission is scheduled to end in September 2017.
Photos: Saturn and its moons
Saturn's moons Tethys, Enceladus and Mimas are shown in this image taken by the Cassini spacecraft on December 3, 2015. Tethys is above the rings, Enceladus is below the rings in the center of the image, and Mimas is below and to the left. Cassini has been exploring Saturn and its moons since 2004. The mission is scheduled to end in September 2017.
Hide Caption
3 of 22
Saturn&#39;s icy moon Dione, with giant Saturn and its rings in the background, was captured in this mosaic of images just prior the &lt;a href=&quot;http://saturn.jpl.nasa.gov/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Cassini spacecraft&#39;s&lt;/a&gt; final close approach to the moon on August 17, 2015. Scientists combined nine visible light images to create the mosaic. Cassini was at distances ranging from approximately 106,000 miles (170,000 kilometers) to 39,000 miles (63,000 kilometers) from Dione when the images were taken.
Photos: Saturn and its moons
Saturn's icy moon Dione, with giant Saturn and its rings in the background, was captured in this mosaic of images just prior the Cassini spacecraft's final close approach to the moon on August 17, 2015. Scientists combined nine visible light images to create the mosaic. Cassini was at distances ranging from approximately 106,000 miles (170,000 kilometers) to 39,000 miles (63,000 kilometers) from Dione when the images were taken.
Hide Caption
4 of 22
NASA&#39;s Cassini spacecraft has spotted mysterious reddish streaks on the surface of Saturn&#39;s icy moon Tethys. The red streaks are only a few miles wide but several hundred miles long. The images were taken in April. Scientists aren&#39;t sure what&#39;s causing the streaks.
Photos: Saturn and its moons
NASA's Cassini spacecraft has spotted mysterious reddish streaks on the surface of Saturn's icy moon Tethys. The red streaks are only a few miles wide but several hundred miles long. The images were taken in April. Scientists aren't sure what's causing the streaks.
Hide Caption
5 of 22
This mosaic of Saturn&#39;s moon Mimas was created from images taken by Cassini in February 2010. A recent study indicates the moon may contain a liquid water ocean.
Photos: Saturn and its moons
This mosaic of Saturn's moon Mimas was created from images taken by Cassini in February 2010. A recent study indicates the moon may contain a liquid water ocean.
Hide Caption
6 of 22
Cassini glided high above Saturn in October 2013 to capture this 36-image mosaic of the ringed planet. The colors of the planet appear natural, just as the human eye would see them.
Photos: Saturn and its moons
Cassini glided high above Saturn in October 2013 to capture this 36-image mosaic of the ringed planet. The colors of the planet appear natural, just as the human eye would see them.
Hide Caption
7 of 22
Plumes of water ice and vapor shoot up from the surface of Saturn&#39;s moon Enceladus in this two-image mosaic taken by Cassini in November 2009. Analysis by NASA scientists indicated that water can reach the Saturnian moon&#39;s surface.
Photos: Saturn and its moons
Plumes of water ice and vapor shoot up from the surface of Saturn's moon Enceladus in this two-image mosaic taken by Cassini in November 2009. Analysis by NASA scientists indicated that water can reach the Saturnian moon's surface.
Hide Caption
8 of 22
A small, bright blip can be seen on the outermost edge of Saturn&#39;s rings in this image taken in April 2013. The bump in the smooth ring structure is an icy object that could provide clues to how Saturn&#39;s moons formed.
Photos: Saturn and its moons
A small, bright blip can be seen on the outermost edge of Saturn's rings in this image taken in April 2013. The bump in the smooth ring structure is an icy object that could provide clues to how Saturn's moons formed.
Hide Caption
9 of 22
This false-color image of Saturn&#39;s north polar storm looks like a giant red rose surrounded by green foliage. Measurements indicate the storm&#39;s eye is a staggering 1,250 miles across with cloud swirling as fast as 330 mph.
Photos: Saturn and its moons
This false-color image of Saturn's north polar storm looks like a giant red rose surrounded by green foliage. Measurements indicate the storm's eye is a staggering 1,250 miles across with cloud swirling as fast as 330 mph.
Hide Caption
10 of 22
Saturn&#39;s rings cast a narrow shadow on its surface in this image taken in August 2009.
Photos: Saturn and its moons
Saturn's rings cast a narrow shadow on its surface in this image taken in August 2009.
Hide Caption
11 of 22
The scars of time and space mark the surface of Saturn&#39;s moon Enceladus. Saturn has at least 62 moons in its orbit.
Photos: Saturn and its moons
The scars of time and space mark the surface of Saturn's moon Enceladus. Saturn has at least 62 moons in its orbit.
Hide Caption
12 of 22
The Saturn-facing side of Enceladus is illuminated by light bouncing off the planet. Plumes of water ice can be seen streaming off the moon&#39;s southern pole.
Photos: Saturn and its moons
The Saturn-facing side of Enceladus is illuminated by light bouncing off the planet. Plumes of water ice can be seen streaming off the moon's southern pole.
Hide Caption
13 of 22
Saturn&#39;s moon Rhea is seen from approximately 174,181 miles away in this March 2013 image.
Photos: Saturn and its moons
Saturn's moon Rhea is seen from approximately 174,181 miles away in this March 2013 image.
Hide Caption
14 of 22
Rhea&#39;s surface is pockmarked with craters from billions of years of impacts. The moon is Saturn&#39;s second-largest, with a diameter of 949 miles.
Photos: Saturn and its moons
Rhea's surface is pockmarked with craters from billions of years of impacts. The moon is Saturn's second-largest, with a diameter of 949 miles.
Hide Caption
15 of 22
Saturn&#39;s largest moon, Titan, has a diameter of 3,200 miles. It looks like a fuzzy orange ball because of its atmosphere.
Photos: Saturn and its moons
Saturn's largest moon, Titan, has a diameter of 3,200 miles. It looks like a fuzzy orange ball because of its atmosphere.
Hide Caption
16 of 22
Though it&#39;s the largest moon orbiting Saturn, Titan is dwarfed by Saturn itself.
Photos: Saturn and its moons
Though it's the largest moon orbiting Saturn, Titan is dwarfed by Saturn itself.
Hide Caption
17 of 22
Saturn has a small moon called Dione orbiting about 234,000 miles away. That&#39;s about the same distance Earth is from its moon.
Photos: Saturn and its moons
Saturn has a small moon called Dione orbiting about 234,000 miles away. That's about the same distance Earth is from its moon.
Hide Caption
18 of 22
The surface of Dione is seen in this May 2012 image.
Photos: Saturn and its moons
The surface of Dione is seen in this May 2012 image.
Hide Caption
19 of 22
Tethys, top left, is dwarfed by Saturn as it orbits the planet, though scientists think the moon is much larger than Saturn&#39;s ring system.
Photos: Saturn and its moons
Tethys, top left, is dwarfed by Saturn as it orbits the planet, though scientists think the moon is much larger than Saturn's ring system.
Hide Caption
20 of 22
The Odysseus Crater spans 280 miles across the northern hemisphere of Tethys.
Photos: Saturn and its moons
The Odysseus Crater spans 280 miles across the northern hemisphere of Tethys.
Hide Caption
21 of 22
The small bright dot seen in the bottom right is not another Saturn moon. It&#39;s Earth. The distance between Saturn and our planet is constantly changing because both are constantly in motion. When they are closest together during their orbits, Saturn is 746 million miles away from Earth. At its farthest, they are just over a billion miles apart. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/06/27/tech/gallery/cassinis-top-discoveries/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See Cassini&#39;s top 10 discoveries about Saturn&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Saturn and its moons
The small bright dot seen in the bottom right is not another Saturn moon. It's Earth. The distance between Saturn and our planet is constantly changing because both are constantly in motion. When they are closest together during their orbits, Saturn is 746 million miles away from Earth. At its farthest, they are just over a billion miles apart. See Cassini's top 10 discoveries about Saturn
Hide Caption
22 of 22
NASA Saturn moon deathstarSaturn ring disruptionsaturn moons rings cassiniSaturn moon DioneSaturn moon Tethys SPLIT01 Saturn moon Mimas 101701 saturn 040401 cassini enceladus01 saturn ring 041502 saturn 0404RESTRICTED 03 saturn 040404 saturn 040405 saturn 040406 saturn 040407 saturn 040408 saturn 040409 saturn 040410 saturn 040411 saturn 040412 saturn 040413 saturn 040414 saturn 0404

Story highlights

  • Vinyl cyanide, a complex organic molecule, was detected on Titan
  • The molecule is capable of forming spheres like cell membranes

(CNN)It may not be like the alien life in science fiction, but researchers have just confirmed the presence of something that may lead to life on Titan, Saturn's largest moon, according to a study published Friday in the journal Science Advances.

Vinyl cyanide is a complex organic molecule capable of forming cell membrane-like spheres. While it may sound toxic, this chemical would be right at home on Titan, where significant quantities of it have been detected through data from the Atacama Large Millimeter Array, a group of radio telescopes in Chile.
Titan isn't exactly known for being hospitable.
    Larger than both our own moon and the planet Mercury, Titan is unique in our solar system. It is the only moon with clouds and a dense atmosphere of nitrogen and methane, which gives it a fuzzy orange appearance.
    Its atmospheric pressure is 60% greater than Earth's, meaning it exerts the kind of pressure you feel at the bottom of a swimming pool, according to NASA.
    Read More
    Signal received! Cassini probe shoots through Saturn&#39;s rings
    Signal received! Cassini probe shoots through Saturn's rings
    So it would make sense that the potential for life on Titan would have to look a little different. But Titan's atmosphere may not be much different than that of primordial Earth's -- and life found a way here.
    Titan also has Earth-like liquid bodies on its surface, but the rivers, lakes and seas are made of liquid ethane and methane, which form clouds and cause liquid gas to rain from the sky.
    The surface temperature is so cold -- minus 290 degrees Fahrenheit -- that the rivers and lakes were carved out by methane, the way rocks and lava helped to form features and channels on Earth.
    Decoding the mysterious &#39;magic islands&#39; on Saturn&#39;s moon
    Decoding the mysterious 'magic islands' on Saturn's moon
    These methane pools on the surface are the kind of environment that could help vinyl cyanide molecules link together to form cell-like membranes, not unlike the basis for organisms on Earth.
    "The presence of vinyl cyanide in an environment with liquid methane suggests the intriguing possibility of chemical processes that are analogous to those important for life on Earth," said Maureen Palmer, lead study author and researcher at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center.
    The ALMA data confirmed what previous studies and simulations, like one from Cornell University in 2015, had predicted about the potential presence of this molecule on Titan.
    "Researchers definitively discovered the molecule, vinyl cyanide, that is our best candidate for a 'protocell' that might be stable and flexible in liquid methane," said Jonathan Lunine, a Cornell professor who participated in the 2015 study. "This is a step forward in understanding whether Titan's methane seas might host an exotic form of life."
    Titan is also believed to have an internal liquid water ocean, like those on Europa, one of Jupiter's moons, and Enceladus, another of Saturn's moons. Earlier this year, NASA announced that Europa and Enceladus' oceans have some or most of the ingredients necessary for life as we know it.
    NASA: Nearby ocean worlds could be best bet for life beyond Earth
    NASA: Nearby ocean worlds could be best bet for life beyond Earth
    But how does Titan compare? First of all, it's bigger than Europa and Enceladus. It's also entirely unique in its possession of a dense atmosphere, which has obscured the observations that researchers have tried to make of Titan. And Titan doesn't have confirmed active geysers on its surface.
    Given its complex chemistry, it's safe to say that Titan isn't hospitable to humans. But it is attractive to researchers.
    NASA's Cassini spacecraft mission to Saturn comes to an end later this year, but proposed mission concepts already exist for a type of "Titan airplane" called the AVIATR (Aerial Vehicle for In-situ and Airborne Titan Reconnaissance) and a submarine that would explore Titan's seas.
    "Saturn's moon, Enceladus, is the place to search for life like us, life that depends on -- and exists in -- liquid water," Lunine said. "Titan, on the other hand, is the place to go to seek the outer limits of life -- can some exotic type of life begin and evolve in a truly alien environment, that of liquid methane?"