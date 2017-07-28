Thousands evacuate NC island after power outage

Story highlights A cut transmission line caused the problem

The islands are North Carolina tourist meccas

(CNN) Kalla Bruhl and her boyfriend's family had their vacation short-circuited.

They were among thousands of tourists on North Carolina's Ocracoke Island who had to pack up and evacuate after a major power outage.

"We were all upset," said Bruhl, 22, of Shepherdstown, West Virginia, after the power went out about 4 on Thursday morning. "We got out of there early, it was so hot in the house."

They ferried out of Ocracoke and headed to her beach house in Delaware.

"We did end up enjoying the time that we spent there. We just wish it didn't end so abruptly," she said. "We definitely didn't have time to do everything we wanted."

Read More