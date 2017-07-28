Marines ground KC-130T planes after deadly crash

Story highlights A KC-130T aircraft crash killed 15 Marines and one sailor

The crash is under investigation

(CNN) The Marine Corps has grounded its KC-130T aircraft following a crash that killed 15 Marines and one sailor in Mississippi.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the Marine Corps took the prudent action not to fly our KC-130T aircraft in the wake of the mishap on July 10 until further notice," the Corps said in a statement Thursday.

The plane is often used for airborne refueling, and can also deliver cargo, troops and equipment.

The transport plane, which was carrying 15 Marines and a Navy corpsman, was moving personnel and equipment from North Carolina to a western base to train before deploying, the Marine Corps said. It has 12 of the aircraft in its fleet.

The crash remains under investigation. The Federal Aviation Administration reported it lost contact with the plane when it was flying at an estimated altitude of 20,000 feet.

