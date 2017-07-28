5 things for Friday, July 28: Health care bill, White House infighting, Venezuela

(CNN) Meet John Urschel. He's ditching the NFL for MIT. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Health care

Republicans have tried for seven years to get rid of Obamacare. In what may have been their last, best chance to do it, they came up one vote short . The so-called skinny repeal of the Affordable Care Act failed in the Senate earlier this morning, with three GOP senators joining all of the Democrats in shooting it down.

Sen. John McCain dramatically cast the deciding vote, standing on the Senate floor and giving a thumbs down that elicited gasps in the chamber. It was a huge blow to President Donald Trump's and the GOP's congressional agenda. Trump immediately took to Twitter to voice his displeasure; Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell looked stunned.

He said it was "time to move on," but move on to what? A bipartisan health care bill with Democrats? Put together an infrastructure bill? Or finally take steps on tax reform? Whatever happens, Republicans have to wrap their minds around something that seemed unthinkable after last year's election: Obamacare remains the law of the land.